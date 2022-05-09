Free Agents Chiefs Should Pursue After 2022 NFL Draft

Free Agents Chiefs Should Pursue After 2022 NFL DraftMay 9, 2022
The Kansas City Chiefs have reloaded their receiving corps over the past couple of months. They've also strengthened their depth on the offensive front, and they've addressed various defensive needs, plugging some key holes on that side of the ball.
Much of this was accomplished during the 2022 NFL draft, as Kansas City selected 10 players, including some who should make an immediate impact. That's especially the case for its early picks, such as Washington cornerback Trent McDuffie, Purdue defensive end George Karlaftis and Western Michigan wide receiver Skyy Moore.
But the offseason isn't over, and the Chiefs may not be done making moves. If they again want to be among the top Super Bowl contenders this season, they may want to bring in a few more key free agents.
Here's a look at several free agents who Kansas City may still want to consider signing this offseason.
Melvin Ingram, DE
There's a decent chance the Chiefs are soon going to bring back defensive end Melvin Ingram, who played six games for the team after coming over from the Pittsburgh Steelers in a trade last November. Recently, Kansas City placed a UFA tender on Ingram, meaning he only has until July 22 to sign with another team or else he'll return to the Chiefs on a one-year, $4.4 million deal, per ESPN's Field Yates.
Before it reaches that point, perhaps Kansas City will just work out a new contract with Ingram. The 33-year-old was a solid depth player for the Chiefs late last season, recording 10 tackles and a sack.
Kansas City likely already has its starting edge-rushers in place in Frank Clark and Karlaftis. But it could use more depth behind that pair, and Ingram is a great veteran presence to be able to add to the mix on the defensive front.
As long as it doesn't get too expensive, the Chiefs should try to ensure Ingram will be back on their roster in 2022. Even if he doesn't produce at the level he once did, he can still serve in a crucial role for a contending team.
Akiem Hicks, DL
Kansas City may also want to improve its depth on the interior of its defensive line. Chris Jones is a dominant player, and Derrick Nnadi is a solid starter. But the Chiefs could still improve the unit by bringing in one of the best available free agents still on the market.
Akiem Hicks, a 10-year NFL veteran, could be a potent addition to Kansas City's defensive line for 2022. The 32-year-old spent the past six seasons with the Chicago Bears, recording 247 tackles and 31 sacks in 77 games over that time.
An ankle injury limited Hicks to nine games in 2021, but he played well when he was on the field. If he can bounce back and stay healthy for most of 2022, he could return to producing at the level he did from 2016-18, when he started every game for Chicago.
If Hicks is looking for more money than the Chiefs are willing to offer, then they may want to go a more affordable route to improve their depth on the defensive line. But the longer Hicks stays available, perhaps the lower his cost could become. Kansas City should keep a close eye on his market.
Jarvis Landry, WR
Since trading Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins in March, the Chiefs have gone to work restructuring their receiving corps. They signed JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling in free agency, and they selected Moore in the second round of the draft. They also signed Justyn Ross as an intriguing undrafted free agent.
But maybe Kansas City could still add one more veteran receiver to the mix. Some of the playmakers currently on its roster need to prove they can be consistent performers, such as Smith-Schuster, Valdes-Scantling and Mecole Hardman.
Jarvis Landry could be an intriguing depth option, as the 29-year-old has been a big-time playmaker in the past. A five-time Pro Bowler, Landry averaged 1,045 receiving yards per season from 2015-20 while with the Miami Dolphins and Cleveland Browns.
Last year, Landry had 52 catches for 570 yards and two touchdowns in 12 games for Cleveland, which released him in March. But his numbers may go way up if he was catching passes from quarterback Patrick Mahomes in 2022.