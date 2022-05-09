Free Agents Chiefs Should Pursue After 2022 NFL Draft

0 of 3

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs have reloaded their receiving corps over the past couple of months. They've also strengthened their depth on the offensive front, and they've addressed various defensive needs, plugging some key holes on that side of the ball.

Much of this was accomplished during the 2022 NFL draft, as Kansas City selected 10 players, including some who should make an immediate impact. That's especially the case for its early picks, such as Washington cornerback Trent McDuffie, Purdue defensive end George Karlaftis and Western Michigan wide receiver Skyy Moore.

But the offseason isn't over, and the Chiefs may not be done making moves. If they again want to be among the top Super Bowl contenders this season, they may want to bring in a few more key free agents.

Here's a look at several free agents who Kansas City may still want to consider signing this offseason.