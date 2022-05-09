Free Agents Steelers Should Pursue After 2022 NFL Draft

0 of 3

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers answered their biggest question during the 2022 NFL draft. With the 20th overall pick, they took Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett, thereby making him the long-term successor to future Hall of Famer Ben Roethlisberger.

While Pickett has a long way to go to match Roethlisberger in Steelers lore—and it remains unclear exactly when he'll take the reins—Pittsburgh has its quarterback of the future and can focus solely on the 2022 season.

Part of Pittsburgh's preparation should involve revisiting the free-agent market. Several good players are still out there, and the Steelers have $12.7 million in cap space remaining. Of course, a large chunk of that will be necessary to sign draft picks, so the Pittsburgh must be prudent with any signings and may still have to create some cap room to make additions.

With all of this in mind, let's examine three available veterans the Steelers should target post-draft.