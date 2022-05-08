The Real Winners and Losers from UFC 274

0 of 7

Chris Unger/Getty Images

UFC 274 went down on Saturday night in Phoenix, Arizona, and while the card looked like a blockbuster from the early vantage point, it was ultimately saved by a handful of fights on the line-up.

Of the 14 fights on the bill, a whopping 10 ended by decision. The co-main event, which saw Carla Esparza defeat Rose Namajunas to win the strawweight title, was particularly difficult to watch.

Thankfully, the fights that were good were great.

In the main event, Charles Oliveira—who was stripped of the lightweight title after missing weight on Friday—reasserted himself as the division's true king with a first-round submission win over the highly dangerous Justin Gaethje.

And in the middle bout of the main card, Michael Chandler also reflected well on the lightweight division, weathering some early adversity to score a knockout of the year contender at the expense of fading legend Tony Ferguson.

It was the kind of night with some big winners and a lot of big losers. Keep scrolling for our take on the action now that it's come to pass.