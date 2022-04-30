The Real Winners and Losers from UFC on ESPN 35

0 of 6

Chris Unger/Getty Images

UFC on ESPN 35 went down on Saturday night in Las Vegas, and it was more or less par for the course in terms of the promotion's Fight Night cards: it featured only a handful of ranked fighters, but produced some memorable action nonetheless.

In the main event, No. 8-ranked bantamweight contender Marlon "Chito" Vera bounced back from a frustrating first round with an impressive decision win over No. 5 contender Rob Font. It was the Ecuadorian fan favorite's first time fighting in a UFC main event, and the performance he put forth might be enough to earn him a spot in the bantamweight division's top 5

Co-headlining honors went to unranked heavyweights Andrei Arlovski and Jake Collier. Both big men had some big moments over the course of the three-round fight, but Arlovski, the division's former champion, ultimately won a debatable split decision.

Elsewhere on the card, we saw impressive victories from a number of veterans and rising stars, including featherweight grinder Darren Elkins and the younger brother of flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo, Francisco Figueiredo.

Keep scrolling to see the real winners and losers from the 11-fight event inside the UFC's Apex facility in "Sin City."