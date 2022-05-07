NASCAR at Darlington 2022: Odds, Preview and Top Storylines

0 of 3

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Darlington Raceway has the nickname, "Too Tough To Tame."

For Denny Hamlin, Kevin Harvick and Martin Truex Jr., the track in South Carolina has been anything but that.

The trio of drivers own the last five NASCAR Cup Series victories at Darlington, and they all have multiple victories on the track.

Hamlin and Truex have been near the front of the field for most of the season in their Joe Gibbs Racing cars, while Harvick is searching for his first win since the 2020 season.

All of the drivers with strong histories at Darlington have to fend off the Hendrick Motorsports dominance that continued at Dover last week with Chase Elliott's trip to Victory Lane.

All four Hendrick drivers have a win this season, but none of them have won at Darlington in their careers.

In fact, Hendrick as a team has not won at Darlington since Jimmie Johnson in 2012. That could be a great sign for other teams looking to get wins, or kick start their seasons on Sunday.