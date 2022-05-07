The Best Outcome for Every WrestleMania Backlash 2022 Match Result

The Best Outcome for Every WrestleMania Backlash 2022 Match ResultMay 7, 2022
Recently, WrestleMania Backlash has become WWE's most underwhelming pay-per-view, but that wasn't always the case. The first show after 'Mania season initially offered some great matches and new storylines.
In 2002, it gave us an excellent non-title match between Edge and Kurt Angle. Other noteworthy Backlash matches include Randy Orton vs. Cactus Jack, The Undertaker vs. Batista, Chris Jericho vs. Shelton Benjamin and AJ Styles vs. Dean Ambrose.
Now, WWE simply added WrestleMania to the title and rehashed matches from The Show of Shows. It diminishes the importance of a feud that takes place on The Grandest Stage of Them All because it no longer feels like the climax of a story.
Instead, it seems like the first chapter that will likely end the following month at the lesser-known event. One could argue it's a smart way to capitalize on the spike in new viewers during the two-night show. However, it also makes Backlash look passable because we've already seen most of these matches.
Last year's iteration at least delivered a fantastic universal title showdown, pitting Cesaro against Roman Reigns. Still, it's hard to get excited for this show when it appears so half-hearted.
Nevertheless, these are the best possible outcomes for each WrestleMania Backlash match.
Ronda Rousey Must Dethrone Charlotte Flair
Let's be honest. This feud just isn't clicking. Ronda Rousey isn't an interesting babyface, and it seems like she's going through the motions with Charlotte Flair.
Rousey needs to pick up a definitive win this weekend and move to a fresh storyline. WWE has mined just about everything it could from this rivalry, but it's not really doing much for either competitor. They both could use a new dance partner.
It could be a mistake to crown The Baddest Woman on the Planet when she continues to stumble since her return at Royal Rumble. However, it would be hard for her to recover from another loss to Flair.
Given the anticlimactic ending to their match at WrestleMania, it also makes more sense for the former MMA fighter to force her opponent to say "I quit."
Cody Rhodes Needs to Remain Undefeated
Cody Rhodes' jump to WWE is going well for the most part. You could credit his first big rivalry for his seamless transition.
The American Nightmare took part in a phenomenal match with Seth Rollins during his re-debut at WrestleMania. Their ongoing programming has been surprisingly entertaining, as well.
The two have good chemistry. So much so, that it would be easy to extend this into a trilogy of matches. However, it makes much more sense for the second-generation star to remain undefeated as he continues to pursue his goal to be WWE champion.
The Son of the Son of a Plumber should secure a decisive win over Rollins, but don't be surprised if this leads to another match at Hell in a Cell next month.
Drew McIntyre and RK-Bro Could Use a Statement Victory
WWE initially advertised this as a Winners Take All unification match for the tag titles. However, it abruptly became a six-man tag team match with no real rhyme or reason.
As such, Drew McIntyre and RK-Bro must defeat The Bloodline to set up title matchups, presumably at the next pay-per-view. It would be nonsensical for Roman Reigns and The Usos to just beat them on Sunday when the company has been building to a unification bout with Randy Orton and Riddle.
Yes, it also doesn't make much sense that McIntyre just randomly entered the fray when Shinsuke Nakamura confronted The Tribal Chief on the April 8 episode of SmackDown. Nonetheless, The Scottish Psychopath is still a suitable contender for the undisputed WWE universal champion.
Madcap Moss Needs to Move on
Madcap Moss vs. Happy Corbin is the toughest match to predict. Both wrestlers could use a meaningful win.
Corbin arguably needs it more because he has been fairly directionless lately. Still, Moss is the logical choice because defeating his former friend would cement his face turn and position him for more opportunities.
This year's Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal winner has some momentum, and WWE should see how far it takes him.
The Happy Corbin persona has also run its course. It wouldn't be a bad idea for him to lose over the weekend and revert to his Lone Wolf character. His stint as a down-on-his-luck cheat was even more appealing than his current segments.
Omos and MVP’s First Win
WWE is seemingly priming Bobby Lashley for a run as a babyface, so you'd think he would make quick work of Omos at WrestleMania Backlash.
However, that would defeat the purpose of this new storyline with MVP. The former mouthpiece for The Hurt Business wouldn't make much of a manager if his new client lost his first match against Lashley.
To that end, MVP will probably get involved to help Omos take down the two-time WWE champion. This could even lead to a Hell in a Cell match between the two, where the demonic structure will keep MVP from interfering again.
The titular pay-per-view will take place on June 5 at Allstate Arena in Chicago. A match with Omos at the event would be a good way to occupy The Almighty before he re-enters the world title picture.
AJ Styles Will Lose to Set Up Another Highly Anticipated Match
AJ Styles and Edge had a solid encounter at WrestleMania, but it seemed like the two didn't quite make it out of first gear. That's likely because there were already plans for a rematch that would go all out.
At The Showcase of Immortals, Damian Priest distracted Styles to help his new stablemate gain the victory. This time around, The Archer of Infamy is banned from ringside, which would seem to imply that The Phenomenal One is set for a clean win.
However, this could also set up Finn Balor to come out and betray his newfound ally. There has always been a bit of tension between the two former leaders of Bullet Club. This would be a nice way to kick off a program featuring The Prince and Styles.
More importantly, it would be a perfect opportunity for Balor to turn heel again. The former NXT champion was doing some of his best work in years on the black-and-gold brand, and there were hopes he would return to the main roster with the same edge (no pun intended).
We've also been hoping to see him step in the ring with Styles again since their encounter at TLC 2017. That sounds much more interesting than an alliance that should've happened six years ago.