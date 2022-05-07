The Best Outcome for Every WrestleMania Backlash 2022 Match Result

0 of 6

Photo credit: WWE.com

Recently, WrestleMania Backlash has become WWE's most underwhelming pay-per-view, but that wasn't always the case. The first show after 'Mania season initially offered some great matches and new storylines.

In 2002, it gave us an excellent non-title match between Edge and Kurt Angle. Other noteworthy Backlash matches include Randy Orton vs. Cactus Jack, The Undertaker vs. Batista, Chris Jericho vs. Shelton Benjamin and AJ Styles vs. Dean Ambrose.

Now, WWE simply added WrestleMania to the title and rehashed matches from The Show of Shows. It diminishes the importance of a feud that takes place on The Grandest Stage of Them All because it no longer feels like the climax of a story.

Instead, it seems like the first chapter that will likely end the following month at the lesser-known event. One could argue it's a smart way to capitalize on the spike in new viewers during the two-night show. However, it also makes Backlash look passable because we've already seen most of these matches.

Last year's iteration at least delivered a fantastic universal title showdown, pitting Cesaro against Roman Reigns. Still, it's hard to get excited for this show when it appears so half-hearted.

Nevertheless, these are the best possible outcomes for each WrestleMania Backlash match.