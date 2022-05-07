Kentucky Derby Entries 2022: Race-Day Predictions for Horses, Jockeys in Lineup

0 of 4

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The 148th Kentucky Derby is set to take place on Saturday evening from Churchill Downs in Louisville, with a 20-horse field vying for the first gem in the Triple Crown.

The first Saturday in May means a fresh group of colts with dreams of winning the Triple Crown will enter the legendary racetrack. Only one will emerge with a chance to take the trio of American Classics.

Just who that colt will be is pretty tough to pick this year. There are five horses at single-digit odds and two horses, Epicenter and Taiba, that have shared the distinction of being the favorite during race week.

Below, we'll give you the complete lineup along with a prediction as to which horse-jockey pairings will win, place and show in the 2022 Run for the Roses.