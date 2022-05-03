Kentucky Derby 2022 Lineup: Post Positions for All Entries of 148th Race

0 of 4

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The 2022 Triple Crown kicks off with the Kentucky Derby, and the historic race is one step closer with post positions officially drawn for the 148th race.

This year's Run for the Roses features a 20-horse field. Morning-line favorite Epicenter will break from the third gate, while other notables include Chad Brown trainee Zandon and Santa Anita Derby winner Taiba.

With only three horses getting single-digit odds, there are plenty of opportunities for a long shot to run themselves into the history books.

Here's a look at the complete lineup, contenders to watch, post positions and morning-line odds courtesy of KentuckyDerby.com.