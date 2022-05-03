Kentucky Derby 2022 Lineup: Post Positions for All Entries of 148th Race

Kentucky Derby 2022 Lineup: Post Positions for All Entries of 148th RaceMay 3, 2022
The 2022 Triple Crown kicks off with the Kentucky Derby, and the historic race is one step closer with post positions officially drawn for the 148th race.
This year's Run for the Roses features a 20-horse field. Morning-line favorite Epicenter will break from the third gate, while other notables include Chad Brown trainee Zandon and Santa Anita Derby winner Taiba.
With only three horses getting single-digit odds, there are plenty of opportunities for a long shot to run themselves into the history books.
Here's a look at the complete lineup, contenders to watch, post positions and morning-line odds courtesy of KentuckyDerby.com.
Kentucky Derby Post Positions (Morning-Line Odds)
1. Mo Donegal (10-1)
2. Happy Jack (30-1)
3. Epicenter (7-2)
4. Summer is Tomorrow (30-1)
5. Smile Happy (20-1)
6. Messier (8-1)
7. Crown Pride (20-1)
8. Charge It (20-1)
9. Tiz the Bomb (30-1)
10. Zandon (3-1)
11. Pioneer of Medina (30-1)
12. Taiba (12-1)
13. Simplification (20-1)
14. Barber Road (30-1)
15. White Abarrio (10-1)
16. Cyberknife (20-1)
17. Classic Causeway (30-1)
18. Tawny Port (30-1)
19. Zozos (20-1)
20. Ethereal Road (30-1)
The Favorite: Epicenter
Epicenter comes into Derby weekend as the considerable favorite at 7-2 odds. Drawing the third post didn't change that as his running style lends itself to starting on the inside.
The Steve Asmussen-trained colt is a bit of a front-runner and likes to set the pace. That will be important as getting out in front of a large pack can be beneficial to navigating what is usually the biggest field of all the American Classics.
Epicenter has already proved to be good for the distance. He has won four of his last five starts, with the most recent coming in the Louisiana Derby. In that race, he went 1 3/16 miles, outrunning fellow Derby contender Pioneer of Medina.
Just because Epicenter is the odds-on favorite doesn't mean he's a lock, though. He has only topped out with an Equibase speed figure of 97 and already has a second-place finish on his resume this year. He was the runner-up to Call Me Midnight in the Lecomte Stakes in January.
The Contender: Zandon
From an odds perspective, Zandon is the most clear-cut contender to Epicenter's chances. His connections have to feel even better about that given his post position.
He drew the 10th post, which has produced the second-most winners with nine. However, it hasn't been done since Giacomo in 2005.
The key for Zandon is going to be getting a clean break. The Chad Brown-trained horse has had the most success as a closer who can make up a lot of ground down the final stretch. He's flashed elite top speed with a 107 Equibase speed figure.
A great showing for Zandon is going to rely on jockey Flavien Prat's decision-making. If he has a good trip, he can maneuver the field and potentially outrun the favorite in the back half of the race.
That's tough to do in a field this big, though.
The Long Shot: Charge It
If you're looking for a long shot to back, there are some things to like about Todd Pletcher's Charge It.
Todd Pletcher himself is a reason. He has won the race twice, most recently in 2017 with Always Dreaming. Charge It doesn't have quite the same resume, but there are similarities between him and Pletcher's 2010 winner Super Saver, who was a 15-1 long shot.
Charge It is lightly raced, which means we could see major improvement. The Derby will be just the fourth career start for the three-year-old. He was entered into the Grade 1 Curlin Derby after a maiden special weight race, which is a huge step up in competition.
The horse proved it belonged in the class with a second-place finish to White Abarrio.
In that race, the colt ran with the middle of the pack before making a move late to second place. The son of Tapit has the pedigree to become a factor in this year's American Classics.
The Derby might be a long shot, but his eighth post has produced eight winners. Mine that Bird in 2009 was the last to win from there.