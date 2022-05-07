UFC 274: Oliveira vs. Gaethje Fight Card, TV Info, Predictions and More

0 of 4

Chris Unger/Getty Images

On paper, it doesn't get much better than the UFC 274 headliner between Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje.

The fact that Do Bronx missed weight and was stripped of his title doesn't make the matchup any less intriguing. The belt will still be on the line for Gaethje, but Oliveira will vacate the belt regardless of the result.

Oliveira is the reigning lightweight champion. The Brazilian is on the best streak of his career after years of being a middling contender. He has established himself as the top 155er with a 10-fight win streak that includes victories over Dustin Poirier, Michael Chandler and Tony Ferguson.

In the other corner is a man who is violence personified in Gaethje. The former World Series of Fighting champion once held UFC interim gold but has yet to hold the real thing.

It's as fun a matchup as they come, and it isn't the only reason to tune in to the card. In the co-main event, we get a rematch between Rose Namajunas and Carla Esparza more than seven years in the making for the strawweight championship.

It's a card packed full of fun fights with high stakes. Here's a look at the whole card along with all the info you need to catch the action.