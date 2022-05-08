Predicting WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022 Results That Will Anger Fans

FAYEZ NURELDINE/Getty Images

It may have been a month ago that the WWE Universe was forced to sit through a two-night event full of filler, but the company is ready to run it back with several marquee rematches at WrestleMania Backlash 2022.

With four of the six bouts on the card being rematches from April's marquee event, not only are some of the outcomes painfully obvious, but the matchups themselves aren't getting fans excited since they just took place a month ago.

The WWE Universe is mad enough at the fact the company is recycling the same storylines and matches without much additional build, but here are the results from Sunday's premium live event that will undoubtedly anger fans.

Roman Reigns Won't Take a Loss

Whether you like Roman Reigns or not, there is no doubt that WWE programming has grown stale with the Tribal Chief as champion. With a storyline that hardly ever evolves and segments that are redundant and often pointless, the WWE Universe is over Reigns as champion.

Not only is the 36-year-old not defending his championship at WrestleMania Backlash, but he will also use his cousins to take the pinfall loss to avoid looking weak for a moment. Even as a heel, the Tribal Chief is still booked like John Cena.

In addition to WWE falsely advertising a tag team unification match, the subsequent six-man tag team bout scheduled to replace it has nothing on the line, rendering it almost completely meaningless unless WWE creative actually furthers storylines.

The problem for WrestleMania Backlash and wrestling fans is that WWE is only worried about protecting their champion at all costs, even if it means hurting the other performers involved. Instead of building Drew McIntyre as a legitimate threat, Reigns will take minimal damage, and this bout will mean nothing in the long-term scope of the program.

Fans will be even angrier when Reigns is protected again.

Charlotte Flair Quits

It's hard for the WWE Universe to get invested in the rematch between Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women's Championship for several reasons, including the extreme predictability of the outcome.

There is no way Rousey would say "I Quit," thus making the outcome very obvious.

While polarizing among wrestling fans, Flair is one of the greatest women's wrestlers in history already and has brought relevance to the blue brand's title. Rousey also receives a mixed reaction from the WWE Universe, making it hard for people to get excited about the storyline, characters or matchup.

There is little doubt that the two talented performers will put on a match worthy of the main event spot, but when Flair finally screams "I Quit" and Rousey wins the SmackDown women's title, the WWE Universe will be furious.

Madcap Moss Earns a Dub

The reality of the match between Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss is that the WWE Universe will be unsatisfied by the outcome regardless of who comes out on top. With Moss needing a victory more for credibility, he will be the winner, drawing the ire of wrestling fans.

Moss is actually a talented performer who was able to hone his craft and show a glimpse of his talents while working in NXT. With WWE Creative on his side, a win over Corbin will be a major achievement for the 32-year-old.

The problem for Moss is the combination of a lack of support from the WWE Universe because of porous previous booking and wrestling attire that is some of the worst imaginable. Even if he wins Sunday, the Superstar may lose overall if the fans won't accept him.

How the fans respond to him at WrestleMania Backlash will tell the story.

