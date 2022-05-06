WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 6

WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 6May 6, 2022
Do Raw tag team champions RK-Bro and Drew McIntyre have The Bloodline reeling following a sneak attack Monday night on Raw?
It was a question at the forefront of Friday night's SmackDown, just 48 hours before the WrestleMania Backlash premium live event.
What retaliation did Undisputed WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns and SmackDown tag team champions The Usos have in store for Randy Orton, Riddle and McIntyre?
Who else gained momentum ahead of Sunday's extravaganza?
Find out with this recap of the May 6 Fox broadcast.
Match Card
- Face to Face: RK-Bro, Drew McIntyre and The Bloodline
- Tables Match: New Day vs. Sheamus and Ridge Holland
- Sasha Banks vs. Shayna Baszler
- Final hype for WWE's WrestleMania Backlash
Non-Title Match: Aliyah vs. Charlotte Flair
- Flair blamed everyone but herself, despite her own toying with Aliyah a week ago, for her loss in the Beat the Clock I Quit Challenge.
- Rousey interrupted a pre-match attack by Flair on Aliyah, leading to a brawl on the floor.
- "Is that Jamie Noble?!" Pat McAfee's love and excitement for the little things is infectious.
A week after humiliating SmackDown women's champion Charlotte Flair and costing her a victory in the Beat the Clock I Quit Challenge, Aliyah looked to make it 2-0 against The Queen as she battled her in non-title action to kick off Friday's show.
Before the match could get started, a vengeful Flair attacked Aliyah, drawing Ronda Rousey for the save. A brawl ensued, officials separated them and the crowd popped for the number one contender as she stood tall to close out the segment.
This was a solid start to the show in that it highlighted one of the brand's top feuds and injected some much-needed intensity into it. After weeks of angles inexplicably centered around Drew Gulak, it was about damn time that Rousey and Flair returned to the forefront and put the emphasis on their disdain for one another.
Whether it is too late to rekindle fan engagement is the question. The reaction for Rousey at least suggests there is moderate investment in a match that figures to be one of the premier on the WrestleMania Backlash card.
Grade
B
Top Moments
Sasha Banks vs. Shayna Baszler
- Natalya interfered to turn the tide in her partner's favor.
- Banks wiped out Natalya with a headscissors on the floor while building momentum.
- The Queen of Harts aided Baszler in the tainted victory.
- The heels attacked and beat down the champions ahead of their impending title bout.
- "No, no, no...not the Future Endeavors Stomp!" McAfee exclaimed, hilariously naming Baszler's trademark stomp of an opponent's exposed arm.
A dream match of sorts between two supremely talented professional wrestlers saw Sasha Banks square off with Shayna Baszler in a preview of an upcoming encounter for the Women's Tag Team Championship. Their respective partners, Naomi and Natalya, watched from ringside with the latter figuring heavily into the outcome.
The Legit Boss fought from underneath, overcoming an oppressive assault by The Queen of Spades and had momentum on her side down the stretch. An expertly timed rollup, some assistance from the ropes and even more from Natalya allowed Baszler to steal the win.
A good match that would be even better with more time, less commercial interruption and a more definitive finish, this was a quality way to keep the focus on the championship feud while also heating up Baszler and Natalya, who needed to build credibility as true No. 1 contenders.
Grade
C+
Top Moments
Happy Talk with Madcap Moss; Drew Gulak vs. Gunther
- "Maybe for your next persona, you can be...entertaining," Moss said while utterly roasting Corbin.
- "Absolutely terrible news for Drew Gulak!" McAfee exclaimed as The Ring General made his way to the ring.
- The wicked, open-hand slap to Gulak's face was fantastically violent.
Happy Talk with Madcap Moss came to a sudden end as Happy Corbin bailed out of the ring and to the back, the jokes hurled his way by his former court jester too much for the egotistical heel to handle. The segment was...not great and did little to drum up anticipation for their match.
A week after Moss showcased some much-needed intensity, he was back to cutting dad jokes that were mid, at best, a massive failure on the creative team's part to follow up on the most interesting thing that character has done since his arrival on the show.
Moments later, Drew Gulak suffered at the hands of Gunther in a short, painful match that continued the story of his indignities while simultaneously putting over the Austrian as an unstoppable force thus far in his main roster run.
It was a fantastic, unapologetic ass-kicking by Gunther and WWE fans should be here for it.
Gunther is going to be a major player on SmackDown for the foreseeable future. Where this is all leading for the criminally underrated and underutilized Gulak is the real question.
Grade
D for Happy Talk; C+ for Gunther's decimation of Gulak
Top Moments