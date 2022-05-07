The 6 Biggest Boxing Paychecks in History

0 of 6

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press

At the highest level of boxing, a star-studded match can make someone a very, very wealthy person.

Or, in Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s case, several fights created a billionaire.

For anyone who has followed the sport in the last two decades, it's no surprise that the largest payouts in history have all included Mayweather. Granted, he initially ceded the spotlight in a 2007 bout—before taking down Oscar De La Hoya anyway.

Overall, the six biggest paychecks—that can be reasonably confirmed—to an individual boxer are the product of four fights.