Celtics' Top Trade Targets in 2022 Offseason

Nick Wass/Associated Press

It's possible the biggest decision the Boston Celtics make this summer is the planning of their NBA championship parade.

That could be considered (and is) presumptuous for now, but they have been the Association's top team for four months now, and they are acing almost every postseason test placed in front of them.

Then again, the championship road is always treacherous, so who knows where the Celtics are headed from here. It may be just as likely (if not more so) that they head into the offseason on the heels of a second-round exit, which could have the front office plotting something bigger than anyone could imagine.

Should Boston wind up aggressively attacking the trade market this summer, the following three players could land in the crosshairs.