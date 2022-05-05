Warriors' Top Trade Targets in 2022 Offseason

1 of 3

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

All season long, it's been fair to wonder whether the Warriors have enough size to get through a championship road that could include super-sized obstacles like Deandre Ayton, Joel Embiid or Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Maybe Golden State hopes a healthy James Wiseman fills that void, but unless he somehow fast-forwarded his development during this injury-ravaged season, that's probably wishful thinking. Not to mention, there's no guarantee Kevon Looney sticks around if someone comes calling with a substantial offer in unrestricted free agency.

In other words, the Warriors could be in the market for a big man. How about a 7'1" center who has already collected three Defensive Player of the Year awards? ESPN's Brian Windhorst relayed that the rumor of Golden State pursuing Utah Jazz big (and prime summer trade candidate) Rudy Gobert has bounced around (h/t Angelina Martin of NBC Sports).

Gobert's lack of spacing could make things tight with Draymond Green, but a lot of that could be alleviated by having them share the floor with the splash triplets, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole. The Warriors would need Wiggins' salary to make this happen, and it would hurt not having him around to guard perimeter scorers. Still, the impact of an interior anchor like Gobert might be big enough to overcome that.