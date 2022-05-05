Warriors' Top Trade Targets in 2022 Offseason

Warriors' Top Trade Targets in 2022 OffseasonMay 5, 2022
No NBA team has everything it needs.
Not even a championship contender like the Golden State Warriors.
Depending on how this postseason plays out, the Dubs could consider making a big swing this summer. While a title run is on the table, the fact that there are seven other clubs vying for the crown—all of them between really stinkin' good and great—makes it more likely than not this team won't hoist another championship banner into the Chase Center rafters.
Should the Warriors opt to go big-game hunting, they might have the requisite salaries (that belonging to Andrew Wiggins) and assets to land one. Here's an early look at the top names potentially on the radar.
Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz
All season long, it's been fair to wonder whether the Warriors have enough size to get through a championship road that could include super-sized obstacles like Deandre Ayton, Joel Embiid or Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Maybe Golden State hopes a healthy James Wiseman fills that void, but unless he somehow fast-forwarded his development during this injury-ravaged season, that's probably wishful thinking. Not to mention, there's no guarantee Kevon Looney sticks around if someone comes calling with a substantial offer in unrestricted free agency.
In other words, the Warriors could be in the market for a big man. How about a 7'1" center who has already collected three Defensive Player of the Year awards? ESPN's Brian Windhorst relayed that the rumor of Golden State pursuing Utah Jazz big (and prime summer trade candidate) Rudy Gobert has bounced around (h/t Angelina Martin of NBC Sports).
Gobert's lack of spacing could make things tight with Draymond Green, but a lot of that could be alleviated by having them share the floor with the splash triplets, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole. The Warriors would need Wiggins' salary to make this happen, and it would hurt not having him around to guard perimeter scorers. Still, the impact of an interior anchor like Gobert might be big enough to overcome that.
Jakob Poeltl, San Antonio Spurs
If the Warriors want to add a rim protector without subtracting Wiggins, Jakob Poeltl might provide the alternative.
He doesn't have the name recognition or accolades of Gobert, but that would keep his trade cost down. An offer centered around Wiseman might do the trick since the San Antonio Spurs aren't on the same win-right-now timeline as the Warriors and can therefore be more patient with the development process of 2020's No. 2 pick.
Poeltl isn't Gobert, but he is more than a consolation prize. Poeltl just averaged better than 1.5 blocks for the second consecutive season, neither of which saw him average 30 minutes a night. He also sliced 1.7 percentage points off of his matchup's typical shooting rates and shaved 8.2 percent off of their normal connection rates within six feet of the basket, per NBA.com.
The Spurs won't be rushing to get rid of Poeltl, but he will turn 27 before tip off next season, the last one on his current contract. Depending on how they feel about the state of their rebuild, they could decide it's not in their best interest to sign his next pact.
Kenrich Williams, Oklahoma City Thunder
Like most modern teams, the Warriors could always use more three-and-D depth.
That need might increase this summer too, as Otto Porter Jr. might prove too pricey to retain in free agency.
If Golden State agrees and enters the wing market, maybe a low-cost move for Kenrich Williams could be in the works.
The 27-year-old might be a little too experienced for the Oklahoma City Thunder's timeline (whatever that may be), but his savvy, shot-making and defensive versatility would be a snug fit for the Dubs. The Thunder were seeking a first-round pick at the trade deadline for Williams, per B/R's Jake Fischer.
If the Warriors could talk to the Thunder down to a few second-rounders, there might be some traction here.