Buying or Selling Red Sox's Biggest Breakout Players in 2022 Season

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

The Boston Red Sox made a surprise run to the ALCS last season by upending the rival New York Yankees and the division-champion Tampa Bay Rays.

The big addition of the offseason was second baseman Trevor Story, but it's the bargain signing of veteran right-hander Michael Wacha that has paid off most in the early going.

Reliever Hansel Robles thriving in the late innings and recently promoted Franchy Cordero taking over as the primary first baseman are among the other early surprises.

But are they for real?

Ahead, we've given our take on whether to buy or sell those early performances based on previous track record and advanced metrics.