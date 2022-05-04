Hot Takes, Predictions for 49ers Rookies After 2022 NFL Draft

0 of 3

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

The San Francisco 49ers made some practical moves in the 2022 NFL draft.

Kyle Shanahan and his staff added help on the defensive interior with the team's first pick of the selection process. USC's Drake Jackson could end up as a steal at the 61st overall pick. He will be asked to provide pass-rushing help behind Nick Bosa and Dee Ford.

The 49ers added two intriguing offensive pieces after Jackson in the form of LSU running back Tyrion Davis-Price and SMU wide receiver Danny Gray.

Neither player was an outright star in college but could turn into a decent NFL player if he fits the 49ers' system.

The rest of San Francisco's draft class features two offensive tackles, a pair of cornerbacks, one defensive tackle and Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy.

Most of those players will not make an impact in Week 1, but if one of them does, it will be offensive tackle Spencer Burford out of UTSA.