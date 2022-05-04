NHL Playoffs 2022: Odds, Hot Takes, Top Storylines for Day 3 Schedule

0 of 4

The 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs are only two days old, but there has already been some thrilling moments. Tuesday alone brought a No. 1 seed getting upset in Game 1 (the Florida Panthers losing to the Washington Capitals) and a triple-overtime marathon (the Pittsburgh Penguins' victory over the New York Rangers).

All eight first-round series are now underway, and those teams that began postseason play on Monday will be back on the ice Wednesday. Four teams will be looking to bounce back from losses to even their series, while four others aim to take a 2-0 lead before the series shifts sites.

It can be tough to overcome an 0-2 deficit, especially if the team in the lead is heading home for Games 3 and 4. That's a situation both the Minnesota Wild and Edmonton Oilers will be looking to avoid after they each lost Game 1 of their respective series on their home ice.

Here's a look at Wednesday's schedule, followed by some predictions/storylines for the upcoming action.