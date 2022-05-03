Ranking WWE's Best 'I Quit' Matches Ahead of Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair

0 of 7

Credit: WWE.com

Making an opponent utter the words "I quit" is no easy feat, as only an elite number of WWE Superstars can lay claim to having done it.

Bret Hart and Bob Backlund had the first-ever "I Quit" contest in WWE history at WrestleMania 11. It differs from a standard submission match in that the only way to win is by forcing someone to say those two humiliating words. No other rules apply.

At a time when gimmick matches are done on the regular and nothing feels truly special anymore, the "I Quit" match remains a rarity. A mere handful have been done in the last few years, making it mean that much more whenever it's brought back.

Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey are, arguably, the two perfect names to be competing in such a special contest considering both are submission specialists. It will also mark only the third women's "I Quit" match in WWE to date.

Although it promises to be a grueling affair given all of the animosity between them, they have a lot to live up to. Nearly two dozen "I Quit" matches have been held in last 27 years, with some being stronger than others.

The following seven are the best of the bunch.