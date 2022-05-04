NFL Rookies Who Won't Start in 2022 but Definitely Should

0 of 6

Butch Dill/Associated Press

The 2022 NFL draft is in the rear view, and teams head into their offseason programs with rookie classes in tow. Many rookies will be asked to start right away, and plenty should be immediate difference-makers.

While NFL teams have become more open to starting rookies as of Week 1, some incoming players are still afforded de facto redshirt seasons. The San Francisco 49ers, for example, only put 2021 No. 3 pick Trey Lance in the starting lineup as a rookie when Jimmy Garoppolo was injured.

This doesn't necessarily mean that sitting Lance was the right call. Yes, Garoppolo helped San Francisco reach the NFC title game, but he also prevented Lance from gaining a valuable year of starting experience.

Lance is the presumed starter heading into 2022, and he enters the season with only two starts on his resume. Starting Lance wouldn't have been the win-now decision, but it would have been the right call from a long-term perspective.

This season is likely to provide more examples of rookies who should start right away but probably won't. These are incoming players with the proven production, physical attributes, skill sets and/or positional value needed to justify starting Day 1. However, they're unlikely to start because of positional depth, supporting cast or other team-specific factors.

We'll dive into each prospect, why they probably won't start and why they should. Players are listed in alphabetical order.