Which 2022 NFL Rookies Will Be Immediate Matchup Nightmares?

8 of 8

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

Although Aidan Hutchinson didn't get selected at No. 1 overall this year, the Michigan product has a fantastic shot at finishing his first year as the league's most productive rookie pass-rusher.

Hutchinson, a Plymouth native, grew up a lifelong Detroit Lions fan and acknowledged that there weren't many great memories of the team in that span. He's hoping to change the culture, joining a squad that has been playing hard under head coach Dan Campbell but is still struggling to win games.

That could shift in 2022 with Hutchinson wreaking havoc in opposing backfields. Detroit struggled to get after opposing quarterbacks last year, with its 30 sacks ranking as the third-fewest in the NFL.

Hutchinson alone posted 14 sacks—a Wolverines single-season record—16.5 tackles for a loss and a whopping 74 pressures, the third-most in the nation, across 14 games as a senior in 2021.

While the 6'7", 260-pound edge-rusher wasn't perceived as having as much upside as Travon Walker, his Georgia counterpart who was selected one pick ahead, Hutchinson's floor is still sky-high.

Hutchinson may not dominate NFL competition with as much ease as he did at the collegiate level and still needs to add a few more nuances to his pass-rushing repertoire, but he's as ready as any first-year edge-rusher could hope to be.

He's already looking like a nightmare for opposing linemen to deal with from Week 1 of the 2022 campaign and should only improve his production as he refines his skillset with experience.

Per DraftKings Sportsbook, the 21-year-old has the best odds of winning the Defensive Rookie of the Year Award for a reason. Hutchinson is as close to a can't-miss prospect as a team can find, boasting an enviable blend of measureables, skill, toughness and football IQ that will be on display from the start.

Gambling problem? Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369).

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visiting ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), visiting OPGR.org (OR), or calling/texting TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN) or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

Odds and lines subject to change. 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.