Hot Takes, Predictions for Bears Rookies After 2022 NFL Draft

0 of 3

John Locher/Associated Press

The Chicago Bears had no first-round picks this year, but that didn't stop them from becoming much busier over the second and third days.

Over the final six rounds of the draft, the Bears selected 11 players. They added three on the second day, all of whom could quickly become contributors in 2022. And on Day 3, they picked eight players over the final three rounds, continuing to add potential depth to their roster.

It was the first draft for Chicago under general manager Ryan Poles, who is trying to build a core that will lead to long-term success for the franchise. It may take a few years to know whether he was successful in doing that this offseason, but some rookies could show their potential as soon as this season.

With this year's rookie class now in place, here are some hot takes and predictions for the upcoming season.