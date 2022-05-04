1 Word to Describe Every Big-Time WWE Raw and SmackDown Superstar Right Now

1 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

AJ Styles: Phenomenal

It would be a cop-out answer to go with his nickname if it wasn't always true. AJ Styles has earned the right to call himself "phenomenal" by being one of the best in-ring talents of his generation.

Few can get the job done in the ring with his consistent level of quality, which puts him in a tier among the greats.

Bobby Lashley: Mighty

One look at Bobby Lashley and you know he's a monster. He looks like he's chiseled out of granite and seems to only get stronger as time goes on.

By taking out the colossal Omos and Brock Lesnar this year, he's proved 2021 wasn't a one-off and The All Mighty still has a lot left in the tank. He'll be destroying people for some time, seemingly with ease.

Cody Rhodes: Undeniable

Cody Rhodes left WWE with a need to prove himself. He wasn't happy with his spot on the card and knew he had more to offer, but he wasn't given the opportunity to reach that level. By having great success on the indies and helping to found All Elite Wrestling, he finally got Vince McMahon and Co. to see his potential.

Now, Rhodes is booked as, arguably, the top babyface in the entire company with a world title reign in clearer sight than ever before.

Damian Priest: Vengeful

Several months back, Damian Priest decided to start lashing out, unable to control his more villainous side. Eventually, his full-blown heel turn was explained as a reaction to the crowd not giving him enough support.

These days, The Archer of Infamy is quick to dish out the punishment in an attempt to hurt others out of spite after being hurt himself.

Edge: Bitter

Like his protege, Priest, Edge's recent promos have all been about how awful the WWE Universe is and why its influence is a negative. He blames his lack of a world title on being more concerned with pandering to the fans, rather than coming up short as people do from time to time.

For all his accomplishments, The Rated-R Superstar has reverted back to being the bitter villain who will only be happy with gold around his waist, which he feels he's entitled to.

Ezekiel: Doppelganger/Kevin Owens: Flabbergasted



In one of the most absurd storylines going on at the moment, Kevin Owens is getting angrier over how few people are willing to acknowledge that Ezekiel is clearly Elias and not his younger brother.

This isn't some twin magic as The Bella Twins have done in the past, but Ezekiel is keeping up the facade that he's not the same person, which is getting under the skin of KO every week.

It's a silly feud, but it works. Owens knows how to sell his bafflement, while Ezekiel plays his happy-go-lucky ignorance to a T.

Finn Balor: Wasted

WWE doesn't seem particularly keen on pushing Finn Balor for more than short stints. He's someone the company values enough to keep on the roster but not enough to prioritize.

Given his skill level and fan support, The Prince would be a bigger fish in a smaller pond if he left, rather than being wasted on Monday nights.

The Miz: Smug

Things can always change in WWE, but one constant is that The Miz will be one of the most arrogant, self-absorbed characters on the roster.

He's so good at it that any time he tries to deviate from the formula, it doesn't seem natural. This was the part he was born to play, where he'll twist anything for his own benefit and try to weasel his way out of every situation.

Mustafa Ali: Hopeful

It's tough to surmise what is going on right now with Mustafa Ali. After requesting his release from WWE earlier in 2022, he's surprisingly back on Raw with a babyface character who is vying for a United States Championship match and to reestablish himself with the WWE Universe.

Is this a sign that bigger things are on the horizon for him, or is it just something to get him back in the fold before the company loses interest again?

Omos: Gigantic

There isn't much more to Omos than his size. Not only is that the first thing anyone would notice about him, but it's also the entire gimmick he revolves around.

Even with other tall Superstars such as Commander Azeez on the roster, Omos is the top giant in the land of WWE.

Randy Orton: Exuberant

Randy Orton frequently talks about how much fun he's having, and that enjoyment does show through. Normally, his character is a joyless, angry heel. Even as a babyface, he's typically carrying lots of weight and projecting a still-disturbed nature.

Alongside Riddle, though, he's cracking jokes, celebrating when he hits an RKO and...smiling. The Viper appears to be having the time of his life.

Rey Mysterio: Warm

Rey Mysterio is one of the few Superstars to essentially never be a heel. Outside of a short stint in WCW that is largely forgotten about, he's remained a staunch babyface and only continues to add more layers to that.

Alongside his son, Dominik, he's now added a more protective aspect to his character. He's the type to be supportive of another face by coming out to help them fight off heels and only gets involved in feuds if the villain pushes him.

Riddle: Goofy

Riddle's character is among the silliest on the roster. While he straddles the line just shy of being flat-out stupid, he doesn't fully cross it. More so, he's gullible and absent-minded in an almost childish way that keeps him a lovable knucklehead rather than an annoying fool.

Seth Rollins: Loud



Whether you look at his noisy suits, listen to his deafening cackle or sit through an angry promo, everything about Seth Rollins is loud.

The Visionary is one of the flashiest (in a gaudy sense) heels on the roster and commands attention like a child acting out just to be noticed. The sad part is that it works exceedingly well.

Theory: Embryonic

By becoming United States champion, Theory has already accomplished more than most aspiring Superstars could dream of. But for someone who is being touted as a WrestleMania main-eventer for years, this is just the beginning.

Each step feels like he's only starting to realize one small part of his potential. This period will be interesting to look back on in years to come when he's achieved the position of being the next John Cena.

Ciampa: Survivalist

Ciampa wasn't initially scouted to be on the NXT roster, but he fought to be signed after some tryout matches. Then, he worked his tail off to ascend the black-and-gold brand and became one of its key figures for years.

Now that he's moved to the main roster, he's turned heel again to ensure he doesn't get lost in the shuffle. His entrance theme used to say "no one will survive," but he is proving to be an exception to that.