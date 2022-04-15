1 Word to Describe Every MLB Team Thus Far

1 of 6

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

Baltimore Orioles: Deflating

As if it wasn't bad enough that the 1-5 Orioles started their first six games with the worst-performing offense in baseball, they lost their best pitcher Wednesday night.

John Means started feeling tightness in his arm in the third inning of Wednesday's loss against the Brewers and was pulled after four innings. The team said he was taken out as a precaution, but Means is one of the Orioles' few bright spots.

Any worries about his health are heightened on a team that offensively had the highest strikeout percentage and scored the fewest runs through its first six games.

Boston Red Sox: Boring

The Red Sox started their season losing three out of four games against the New York Yankees and Detroit Tigers and then won the last two games of the Detroit series.

So far, the most exciting thing to happen for the Red Sox is having Alex Cora manage a shaky bullpen to help salvage their series finale at Yankee Stadium.

Boston's team stats are average to below average, both pitching and offensively. The team should hope these series coming up against the Minnesota Twins and Toronto Blue Jays are a little more exciting.

New York Yankees: Steady

There are some early concerns for the Yankees. Jordan Montgomery was pulled from his first start Sunday with a swollen knee and had fluid drained from it before throwing a bullpen session Wednesday. His Friday start is worth monitoring.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa, who the Yankees traded for instead of going after Carlos Correa, is off to a slow start. And their ace, Gerrit Cole, has been touched up in his first two outings.

But there is no reason to overreact to any of this.

The top and the heart of the Yankees order is producing. They lost a one-run game to Boston despite outhitting their rival 11-5. And their losses to Toronto were more about the Blue Jays.

Toronto Blue Jays: Excellence

Toronto boasted the second-highest OPS in the American League after six games. True to form, the Blue Jays also led MLB with 11 home runs.

Part of that is thanks to Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who is becoming a perennial AL MVP candidate before our eyes. His three-home run performance Wednesday against the Yankees, which included taking Cole deep twice, is one of the early highlights of the season.

As a team, the Blue Jays had taken two of three from the Texas Rangers and then two of three from the Yankees before losing Thursday night's finale.

It's unclear whether the Blue Jays can live up to expectations, but so far they have been excellent.

Tampa Bay Rays: Disappointing

This is not to overreact after seven games, but it's the only way to describe going 4-3 against the Orioles and Oakland Athletics to start the season before facing the Chicago White Sox.

In what is sure to be a competitive division race throughout the season, it's necessary to take advantage of opportunities against the Orioles, possibly the league's worst team, and the A's, who just traded away most of their good players.