2022 NFL Draft: The Biggest Mistakes That Could Have Been Avoided

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

The 2022 NFL draft fulfilled expectations as the first-ever three-day draft event in Las Vegas. The spectacle saw 262 players drafted and two star wide receivers, A.J. Brown and Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, traded. It was one of the craziest drafts we've ever seen, considering the staggering 21 trades between Day 1 and 2.

Of course, throughout the weekend there would be mistakes. There's no better time than right after the draft to react to the moves because there's no hindsight to cloud our judgments. Even as some players prove decision-makers wrong in several years, it's important to use what we know today as an evaluation of how teams operated throughout the draft.

We'll know more in the future as to which players will be massive overachievers or busts. For now, we're already able to see the six biggest mistakes of the draft. Each of these moves were either a major reach for their talent, misjudgment of when a positional run would begin or a flawed mindset that may have set an entire draft class to fail.

Let's dive into the six biggest mistakes that teams could have avoided.