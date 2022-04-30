NFL Draft 2022: Day 3 Grades for Every Pick

1 of 4

Jeff Dean/Associated Press

106. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cade Otton, TE, Washington



Strengths: Legitimate in-line blocker, good feel for route running, constantly competing on every single play

Weaknesses: Not an overly dynamic receiving threat, can be bothered when rerouted

The Washington Huskies have developed a type at the tight end position.

Cade Otton is following Drew Sample and Will Dissly into the NFL. All three of them are strong Y-tight ends who contribute as in-line blockers yet leave something to be desired in the passing game.

So much emphasis is now placed on a tight end's ability to affect the passing game that traditional options aren't as plentiful as they once were. T.J. Hockenson got selected in the top 10 of the 2019 draft because he was a legitimate "two-way" tight end as a blocker and receiving threat.

Otton is a capable receiver with 46 catches for 508 yards in 12 games across the last two seasons. He suffered a season-ending ankle injury and played in only eight contests this past season or his numbers could have been even better.

Compared to Sample and Dissley, Otton is the most natural route-runner and pass-catcher of the three, but he's still lacking compared to other recent tight end prospects.



The Tampa Bay Buccaneers add tight end depth just in case Rob Gronkowski doesn’t return to the team. Even if he does, Otton provides long-term upside to eventually become a starter once Gronkowski finally does step away and Cameron Brate’s contract ends after the 2023 campaign.



Grade: A

107. Houston Texans

Dameon Pierce, RB, Florida

Strengths: Powerful runner with exemplary contact balance, physical and attacking blocker in pass protection, comfortable as a receiver

Weaknesses: Lacks breakaway speed, never took on a heavy workload, rounds off cuts

There are often concerns about a running back's workload before they ever step on an NFL field. But wear and tear won't be an issue with Florida's Dameon Pierce after he received only 242 touches over the last two seasons.

For comparison, Iowa State's Breece Hall and Michigan State's Kenneth Walker III had more carries last year. Pierce's draft stock was stunted because he never got to fully showcase his impressive skill set.

He is a 218-pound bowling ball who explodes through contact. He has the power to consistently break attempted tackles plus the versatility to contribute in the passing game. As FantasyPros' Derek Brown noted, 23.7 percent of Pierce's snaps came when he lined up out wide or in the slot. Pierce also has a highlight reel of blitz pickups as a pass protector.

The best is yet to come from Pierce once his traits are fully utilized by a professional coaching staff. He can immediately step into the Houston Texans backfield and win the starting job with Rex Burkhead, Marlon Mack and Royce Freeman on the roster.



Grade: A

108. Cleveland Browns

Perrion Winfrey, DL, Oklahoma

Strengths: Explosive upfield defender, extremely long arms (35¼"), powerful when he shoots hands

Weaknesses: Inconsistent get-off, struggles to maintain point of attack when engaged, insufficient hand usage in pass rush



Perrion Winfrey's future contributions in the NFL depend on which version of him shows up.

The defensive lineman can be a disruptive force capable of shooting gaps and giving offensive linemen fits, as he showed at this year's Senior Bowl. But he's also a highly inconsistent performer with a questionable motor, as seen throughout his Oklahoma career.

Winfrey can be a serious problem when he's on his game. His 56 pressures since the start of the 2020 campaign were the most by any Big 12 interior defender, per Pro Football Focus. The two-time first-team All Big-12 selection has the necessary traits to be an effective three-down defensive tackle who can create havoc in opposing backfields.

The 6'4", 290-pounder has the explosiveness, as evidenced by his 4.89-second 40-yard dash at the NFL combine, to consistently reestablish the line of scrimmage. He just needs to fire off the ball with the same intensity at all times.

If he does so, he'll be a handful. But he didn't do it consistently during his time with the Sooners.



The Cleveland Browns simply needed quality big men in the trenches on the defensive side of the ball. The team already invested in defensive end Alex Wright during the third round. Winfrey gives the Browns depth along the interior behind Taven Bryan and Tommy Togiai.



Grade: A

109. Seattle Seahawks

Coby Bryant, CB, Cincinnati

Strengths: Competes in coverage, good route recognition and ball tracking, consistently makes plays on the ball

Weaknesses: Tight-hipped, lacks top-end speed, not overly physical, suspect tackler



Imagine being named the best defensive back in the country yet not considered the best cornerback on your own team.

The scenario is exactly what Cincinnati's Coby Bryant endured during his final season with the Bearcats. Bryant won the Jim Thorpe Award as college football's best defensive back. Meanwhile, most considered teammate Ahmad Gardner the better defender and NFL prospect.

The reasons are threefold. Gardner is bigger, more athletic and a year-and-a-half younger than Bryant. Yes, Gardner has an edge in pro projection. Even so, Bryant is a quality prospect, and he's not intimidated by playing alongside other athletes who may be considered more gifted or receive more attention.

"I've always carried myself as an alpha," Bryant told reporters at the NFL combine. "... You have to have that mentality no matter what. No matter if things are going good or going bad, you just have to have that mentality and be that alpha so others can follow suit."



A certain type of cornerback comes to mind when someone thinks of the Seattle Seahawks. Richard Sherman and Brandon Browner aren’t walking through that door. Instead, the Seahawks land the award-winning Bryant, who thrives when asked to play in press.



Grade: A

110. Baltimore Ravens

Daniel Faalele, OT, Minnesota

Strengths: Enormous blocker, light on his feet for a near 400-pound man, powerful run-blocker in varied ground-based scheme

Weaknesses: Tendency to overset, which negates his length, height causes a tendency to rise through blocks, not a sudden athlete



Minnesota's Daniel Faalele is a mountain of a man.

The native of Australia, who originally played rugby and basketball before moving to the United States and participating in one year of high school football, told reporters at the NFL combine that he entered the Gophers program at 426 pounds. The 6'8" blocker now weighs 384 pounds.

Amazingly, he doesn't look like a heavy athlete. His frame carries his girth very well, and it shows up on the field.

Anytime an offensive lineman is significantly taller and heavier than is typical, concerns about technique and movement skills arise. The same applies to Faalele. The first-team All-Big Ten performer moves well for his size, but his lateral agility remains suspect. Still, a defender's pass-rush path is akin to when Ferdinand Magellan traversed the globe.

Faalele is still developing and learning how to use his size and length to his full advantage. Once he does, he could become a dominant blocker.



The Baltimore Ravens are built around their rough-and-tumble rushing attack. Faalele is a natural fit in the heavy gap scheme. His size and physicality screams Ravens football and gives the team a potential long-term right tackle option behind Morgan Moses.



Grade: A

111. New York Jets

Max Mitchell, OT, Louisiana



New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas believes in investments along the offensive line. Louisiana’s Max Mitchell provides the team with a swing tackle and insurance if the franchise remains unhappy with Mekhi Becton. Mitchell is primarily a right tackle, but he can play multiple positions.



Grade: B

112. New York Giants

Daniel Bellinger, TE, San Diego State

Strengths: Immediately adds in-line help, strong hands, runs well and is tough after the catch

Weaknesses: Little route nuance, pad level comes into question at times

Well-rounded tight end prospects are regaining popularity after years of teams looking for consistent mismatches in the passing game. But the prevalence of 11 and even 12 personnel in today's game makes in-line performance a necessity. Teams used those two offensive packages a whopping 82 percent of the time last season, according to Sharp Football's Warren Sharp.

San Diego State's Daniel Bellinger is a ready-made Y-tight end. He's a strong 6'5", 253-pound tight end who plays with a good base in the run game and protection in the pass game.

As part of the Aztecs' run-first approach, Bellinger didn't catch a large number of passes. However, he proved more than capable as a receiving threat. Over the last two seasons, he caught 52 passes for 560 yards.

Bellinger can improve as a route-runner if he's afforded more opportunities to be a bigger part of an aerial attack. At this point, he's a little stiff in his route running despite excellent athletic numbers, which portend rapid improvement in this particular area.



The incoming rookie could start from the onset of his career since the New York Giants’ tight end room is led by Ricky Seals-Jones and Jordan Akins.



Grade: B+

113. Washington Commanders

Percy Butler, S, Louisiana



The Washington Commanders passed on an opportunity to draft Notre Dame’s Kyle Hamilton in the first round when the organization chose to trade down. Three rounds later, the team gets its safety prospect in Louisiana’s Percy Butler. Kamren Curl and Bobby McCain are set at safety, but Butler gives the team a third option in big nickel looks.

Grade: C

114. New York Giants

Dane Belton, S, Iowa

The New York Giants are filling holes at this juncture, taking tight end Daniel Bellinger to start their fourth round and then Dane Belton two picks later. Belton provides much-needed depth at safety in the Giants secondary. An Iowa product, Belton was well-coached and knows how to play both safety spots.



Grade: C

115. Denver Broncos

Damarri Mathis, CB, Pittsburgh



Pittsburgh’s Damarri Mathis tested extremely well during the predraft process. In fact, his relative athletic score ranked among the top-60 cornerback prospects over the last 35 years, according to Pro Football Network’s Kent Lee Platte. Mathis is a physical corner with some position flexibility and will join an already talented Denver Broncos secondary.

Grade: B

116. Denver Broncos

Eyioma Uwazurike, DL, Iowa State



System fits are important. Iowa State’s Eyioma Uwazurike played in Iowa State’s 3-3-5 base defense during his collegiate career. He’ll transition to Ejiro Evero’s base 3-4 scheme he brings from the Los Angeles Rams. Uwazurike is a 6’6”, 316-pound plugger.



Grade: C

117. New York Jets

Micheal Clemons, Edge, Texas A&M

Strengths: Long, powerful edge who can play through an offensive tackle, varied pass-rushing plan, consistent effort, separates and sheds blocks

Weaknesses: Tightly wound lower body limits flexibility and lateral movement, tendency to play highest, injury history



Texas A&M's Micheal Clemons is a talented-but-limited pass-rusher who might have given teams pause because of his injury history and an arrest last August.

The 6'5", 263-pound defensive end posted career highs last season with seven sacks, 11 tackles for loss and 46 pressures, per Ryan Fowler of The Draft Network. Clemons also led the Aggies with 13 quarterback hits. The former JUCO transfer is improving each year, though he's a straight-line pass-rusher.

Clemons plays with a tight lower body. He's at his best when he can immediately work upfield and then make a move under the offensive tackle. He's a power-rusher who plays with a consistent motor.

The defensive lineman also has a significant injury history. A foot cost him the entire 2018 campaign, while a balky ankle required surgery two years later.

University police also arrested Clemons just prior to the 2021 campaign for unlawful carrying of a weapon, failure to identify/giving false information, less than two ounces of marijuana possession and driving with an invalid license. After initially being indefinitely suspended, Clemons returned to the team a week later.



Interestingly, the Jets aren’t valuing traditional, flexible edges. Instead they sank a first-round pick into Jermaine Johnson II, who’s a better run-stopper at this point in his career and has the potential to become a top-shelf edge-rusher. Clemons won't be much different, though head coach Robert Saleh clearly wanted more depth along the defensive line to attack opposing quarterbacks.



Grade: C

118. Minnesota Vikings

Akayleb Evans, CB, Missouri



The Minnesota Vikings are investing in cornerbacks because general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah knew the position didn’t have any long-term stability entering the draft. The organization added Andrew Booth Jr. in the second round to play opposite Patrick Peterson. Booth, Missouri’s Akayleb Evans and Cam Dantzler form a solid trio to play the position once Peterson eventually leaves or retires.



Grade: C

119. Baltimore Ravens

Jalyn Armour-Davis, CB, Alabama



Alabama’s Jalyn Armour-Davis fits the profile of a Baltimore Ravens cornerback. He’s a 6’1”, 197-pound defender out of a program known for developing well-coached, physical defensive backs. Armour-Davis provides a safety net after Baltimore experienced myriad injuries to the secondary in recent years.



Grade: B

120. Carolina Panthers

Brandon Smith, LB, Penn State



The Carolina Panthers don’t have a long-term solution at any of the linebacker spots. Damien Wilson and Cory Littleton are on short-term deals. Shaq Thompson’s pact ends after the 2023 campaign. Penn State’s Brandon Smith (6'3", 250 lbs) adds size and a comfort level working into space.



Grade: B

121. New England Patriots