Hookhausen Is the Future, Push Sami Zayn, More WWE and AEW Friday Takes

Credit: WWE

Having three hours from the two top American wrestling promotions on Friday nights usually leads to some great action, but this week had some issues.

After putting over Johnny Knoxville in a WrestleMania match that was better than anybody expected it to be, Sami Zayn has been engaged in a feud with Drew McIntyre that came to a head in this week's Steel Cage match.

Shanky received his first chance to win a title in WWE when he challenged Ricochet for the Intercontinental Championship, and WWE made some changes to the upcoming WrestleMania Backlash card that impacted the tag title unification bout we were originally going to see.

Over on All Elite Wrestling: Rampage, Hook and Danhausen met in the ring for a face-to-face confrontation, and Jade Cargill teamed up with new allies Red Velvet and Kiera Hogan to face Willow Nightingale, Skye Blue and Trish Adora.

Let's take a look at these moments from Friday's episodes of SmackDown and Rampage.