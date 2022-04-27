Cardinals' Top 2022 NFL Draft Targets

0 of 3

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

The Arizona Cardinals' offseason mostly focused on Kyler Murray.

The drama surrounding Murray's social media posts and statements made by the team and player overshadowed the moves that affected Arizona's roster.

Arizona lost Jordan Hicks, Chandler Jones, Chase Edmonds and Christian Kirk in free agency. It comes into the 2022 NFL draft in need of replacements at wide receiver and on the edge. An extra running back may be chosen on Day 2 or Day 3.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury and his staff should monitor the run on wide receivers that is expected to happen in the middle of the first round.

There is a scenario in which the Cardinals land their top target, but that would require some surprises ahead of them at No. 23.

The Cardinals should also shelf the wide receiver idea until the second or third round to shore up the pass rush alongside J.J. Watt to make up for the departures of Jones and Hicks.