Giants' Top 2022 NFL Draft Targets

John Minchillo/Associated Press

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll could not have asked for a better situation when it comes to building his roster.

The first-year head coach and his staff have the fifth and seventh overall picks to work with in Thursday's first round.

Daboll and new general manager Joe Schoen will almost certainly try to find protection for quarterback Daniel Jones with one of those selections.

New York could have its pick of the top offensive tackles if the first four picks go in its favor. The ideal scenario features the ability to choose between Ikem Ekwonu, Charles Cross and Evan Neal.

The Giants could upgrade their defense as well with the No. 7 pick. Defensive end Jermaine Johnson II is one of the players the NFC East side could have its sights set on.

Kayvon Thibodeaux falling to No. 7 might be too much to pass up, but there is a chance that he and two other top defensive linemen are no longer on the board at that point because of the needs across the league.