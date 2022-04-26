WWE NXT 2.0 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from April 26April 26, 2022
WWE NXT 2.0 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from April 26
What just happened? This questioned lingered after the April 19 edition of WWE NXT 2.0 all the way to the April 26 show. Joe Gacy sent Bron Breakker tumbling off the stage before he was surrounded by strange cultists.
While fans would face the fallout of that ending, there was plenty more as well to look forward to with this night. Nikkita Lyons would face Lash Legend once more. Legado del Fantasma would look to end their rivalry with Josh Briggs, Brooks Jensen and Fallon Henley in a six-man tag.
Tony D'Angelo seeks complete control of NXT, but he would run into a massive hurdle in Von Wagner. Solo Sikoa wanted some revenge on Trick Williams, who cost him his first shot at the NXT North American Championship.
NXT 2.0 has built its new direction through a clear focus on young stars, and this show was certain to be no different with some key rivalries reaching their possible conclusion.
Nikkita Lyons vs. Lash Legend
- The crowd was firmly behind Lyons throughout this match more than many major babyfaces in NXT.
- Legend carried Lyons into the center of the ring but fell to a headscissors takedown.
Lash Legend dominated the action early, but all it took was one roundhouse kick to the chest for Nikkita Lyons to seal the win. Natalya attacked Lyons after the bell, joined by Legend, but Cora Jade evened the odds and cleared the ring.
The first time these two fought, it was surprisingly solid. However, with more time in the rematch, this whole contest fell apart. Legend was asked to lead the action more this time, and she is just too awkward in the ring.
Lyons remains several steps above her first rival in the ring. She just did not get to do much here. Working with Natalya though, she could surprise a lot of people. She and Jade have been set up as the future of NXT women's division with the right training.
Grade
D
Notable Moments