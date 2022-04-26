WWE NXT 2.0 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from April 26

0 of 1

Credit: WWE.com

What just happened? This questioned lingered after the April 19 edition of WWE NXT 2.0 all the way to the April 26 show. Joe Gacy sent Bron Breakker tumbling off the stage before he was surrounded by strange cultists.

While fans would face the fallout of that ending, there was plenty more as well to look forward to with this night. Nikkita Lyons would face Lash Legend once more. Legado del Fantasma would look to end their rivalry with Josh Briggs, Brooks Jensen and Fallon Henley in a six-man tag.

Tony D'Angelo seeks complete control of NXT, but he would run into a massive hurdle in Von Wagner. Solo Sikoa wanted some revenge on Trick Williams, who cost him his first shot at the NXT North American Championship.

NXT 2.0 has built its new direction through a clear focus on young stars, and this show was certain to be no different with some key rivalries reaching their possible conclusion.