Broncos' Top 2022 NFL Draft Targets

Steve Helber/Associated Press

The 64th overall pick could be a sweet spot for tight ends.

Denver should be in the market for a Noah Fant replacement at some point in the draft, and the end of the second round might be the ideal place to choose one.

Jordan Reid of ESPN.com projected three TEs would go between the 59th overall pick and the No. 67 selection.

Colorado State's Trey McBride, Virginia's Jelani Woods and Greg Dulcich out of UCLA are the three names at the position mentioned in most mock drafts around the end of the second round.

Fant's departure as part of the Russell Wilson trade opened up a large void in Denver's receiving production. He led the team in receptions and was third in receiving yards in 2021.

Denver still has Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick to work with its new signal-caller, so it may not need a high-volume pass-catcher at tight end.

However, the Broncos could use a TE who excels in red-zone situations. Woods caught eight touchdowns in his final season at Virginia and had a five-game scoring stretch at the start of the regular season.

The 23-year-old's 6'7" frame would give Wilson a large target to pick out in the red zone, which may make him a solid complement to Albert Okwuegbunam.

Woods' stock has been rising throughout the draft process, according to Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com, and his potential to grow even more could be intriguing to the new Denver coaching staff:

"Woods showed the ability to wall off defenders for the ball and routinely broke tackles in the open field. He had a touchdown catch in six of the Cavaliers' first seven games this past season, too. He also showed slightly more nuance in his route running at the Senior Bowl, which confirmed he is still an ascending player with plenty of potential."

If Denver passes up on a tight end at No. 64, it could take another swing for one at No. 75. After that, though, the team risks losing out on one of the draft's top-tier names at the position.