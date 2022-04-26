Updated WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022 Match Card and Predictions

2 of 6

To say the match between Edge and AJ Styles at WrestleMania was a disappointment would be a massive understatement. Considered by many to be the best match of the entire show on paper, it underwhelmed significantly, as it too often felt like the Superstars were aiming to create an epic match instead of letting it develop organically.

The all-time-greats have the opportunity to make up for that disappointment in Providence when they meet one-on-one.

Damian Priest and his potential involvement in the match will bear watching, though. Aligned with Edge in a new faction, referenced as Judgment Day, on Monday's Raw, he has repeatedly attacked Styles and helped make The Phenomenal One's life a living hell entering the anticipated rematch.

Might the possibility of interference hurt the quality of the match? Sure, but expect two of the best wrestlers of the past 25 years to be able to overcome it and deliver on their potential for a Match of the Year candidate. The absence of the enormous pressure of the WrestleMania stage should help.

Edge won the previous encounter. That should indicate that Styles wins here, but the developing Judgment Day faction and the possible addition of new members suggest The Iconoclast should probably earn the W to make it 2-0 against his rival.

Prediction: Edge