Updated WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022 Match Card and PredictionsApril 26, 2022
Updated WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022 Match Card and Predictions
Appropriately enough, WrestleMania rematches headline WWE's premium live event from Providence, Rhode Island, on May 8, WrestleMania Backlash.
Charlotte Flair will defend the SmackDown Women's Championship against Ronda Rousey in an "I Quit" match, RK-Bro and The Usos will look to unify the Raw and SmackDown Tag Team Championships in a Winner Takes All bout and Cody Rhodes will look to make it 2-0 against Seth Rollins.
Who holds the edge entering the show, and whom should the WWE Universe expect to see emerge victoriously from the extravaganza?
Find out with this preview.
Bobby Lashley vs. Omos
No one asked to see another match between Bobby Lashley and Omos, especially given the quality of their first encounter at WrestleMania. Yet here we are.
The added element of MVP as Omos' manager should help slightly, with the former United States champion being able to draw heat and involve himself enough to take the pressure off of the big man and his former charge.
Still, the majority of the work will fall on Lashley and Omos. As long as the contest is kept short and the colossal competitor is not asked to do much outside of his comfort zone, it should at least match its predecessor in the quality department.
Lashley won in Dallas, but with MVP now seconding Omos and that partnership still in its infancy, look for the former Raw tag team champion to score the win over the All Mighty in what may serve as the biggest victory of his relatively young career.
Prediction: Omos
AJ Styles vs. Edge
To say the match between Edge and AJ Styles at WrestleMania was a disappointment would be a massive understatement. Considered by many to be the best match of the entire show on paper, it underwhelmed significantly, as it too often felt like the Superstars were aiming to create an epic match instead of letting it develop organically.
The all-time-greats have the opportunity to make up for that disappointment in Providence when they meet one-on-one.
Damian Priest and his potential involvement in the match will bear watching, though. Aligned with Edge in a new faction, referenced as Judgment Day, on Monday's Raw, he has repeatedly attacked Styles and helped make The Phenomenal One's life a living hell entering the anticipated rematch.
Might the possibility of interference hurt the quality of the match? Sure, but expect two of the best wrestlers of the past 25 years to be able to overcome it and deliver on their potential for a Match of the Year candidate. The absence of the enormous pressure of the WrestleMania stage should help.
Edge won the previous encounter. That should indicate that Styles wins here, but the developing Judgment Day faction and the possible addition of new members suggest The Iconoclast should probably earn the W to make it 2-0 against his rival.
Prediction: Edge
Madcap Moss vs. Happy Corbin
WWE has strapped the proverbial rocket ship to Madcap Moss following his win in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, and at WrestleMania Backlash, it will look to provide him with the most significant singles victory of his young career when he battles former tag team partner and employer Happy Corbin.
This one appears to be Moss' to win. The jester has been on a roll, and the crowd is responding to him fairly well considering how he was, just a few months ago, one of the worst characters on the entire show. His natural charisma and explosive in-ring style have helped him win over the audience, though, and set him up for a career-defining run.
Corbin is coming off a loss to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania and feels very much like a guy set up to be the first major hurdle for Moss to conquer in his journey to superstardom. Expect that to be the case too.
Prediction: Moss
Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins
The best match at WrestleMania 38 was Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins, and those two will look to replicate that feat when they meet in a hotly anticipated rematch at WrestleMania Backlash.
Their styles mesh well, and to this point, so do their personalities. Rollins is the over-the-top villain seeking vengeance for a loss that he has come up with countless excuses for, while Rhodes sees The Visionary as an obstacle on his path to the WWE Championship.
Ideally, the top heel on a brand would not lose two major matches to the same wrestler in quick succession, especially as he fights to maintain his credibility, but that appears to be the position Rollins is about to find himself in.
Rhodes is red-hot, arguably the most popular wrestler on the roster and the favorite to relieve Roman Reigns of the WWE title. He is going to defeat Rollins and put an end to their feud May 8.
It is the most obvious result to predict on the entire card.
Prediction: Rhodes
Winner Takes All for the Raw and SmackDown Tag Team Championships
Much like Roman Reigns did by unifying the WWE and Universal Championships at WrestleMania 38 with his win over Brock Lesnar, The Usos will look to further assert The Bloodline's dominance over WWE when they battle Raw tag team champions Randy Orton and Riddle in a Winner Take All match in the co-main event of Backlash.
The SmackDown tag team champions are the best duo of their generation and have the resumes to back it up. They regularly account for the best match at any given major live event. Their contest with RK-Bro will likely be a show-stealer, and with stakes as high as they are, it's probably the hottest on the card too.
Orton and Riddle do not need titles to remain incredibly over and immensely popular. The Usos, to continue on the path laid out by Reigns on the first episode of SmackDown post-WrestleMania, need the gold.
A fantastic match that ignites a vocal fanbase in Rhode Island will see Jimmy and Jey score one of the biggest wins of their career as they unify the titles to enhance The Bloodline's reign of dominance over WWE.
Prediction: The Usos
'I Quit' Match for the SmackDown Women's Championship
Neither SmackDown women's champion Charlotte Flair nor Ronda Rousey nor WWE Creative has necessarily inspired much excitement for the "I Quit" match at WrestleMania Backlash.
Their showdown at WrestleMania 38 was a disappointment, and the buildup to the rematch has revolved more around the women beating up Drew Gulak than the escalation of their own animosity. The result is an ice-cold feud entering a bout that has the potential to be very good and, possibly, the show's main event.
Rousey is a submission specialist, while Flair has her own Figure Eight that has won her more matches and titles than one can count.
The Queen has carried the feud with her promos and has appropriately upped the intensity when the situation calls for it. Rousey, on the other hand, has been the subject of criticism for what appears to be a lack of confidence and passion on the microphone.
Hopefully, Rowdy can shake off a tough couple of months and deliver a performance up to the standard she set during her first run. If she can do that and match Flair's intensity in the process, they should be able to deliver the quality of match that they failed to in Dallas.
Not quite as much in question? The winner. Rousey wins here to pay off her comeback and end the feud with Flair, at least for the time being.
Prediction: Rousey