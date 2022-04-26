A 2022 Draft-Day Trade That Makes Sense for Every NFL Team

0 of 32

David Becker/Getty Images

Around this time of year, NFL mock drafts can start to get a little stale. To inject some renewed intrigue, you see more potential trade scenarios pop up.

While a lot harder to accurately predict than a draft selection, exploring trade ideas can help us see which positions that teams should address and what value their picks may have.

Thus, what follows is a potential trade that would make sense for each franchise this week, taking into account factors like team needs, overall draft capital and rumors linking them to specific players.

These moves aren't necessarily all related or intended to happen in the same draft. While some teams are identified as mutual trade partners, others have multiple options for trades. And some players are the object of multiple teams' machinations.

Instead of reading this as a map to exactly what will happen on draft day, think of it more as one possibility for each team among many.

There are eight teams currently without a first-round pick in 2022: the Chicago Bears, Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos, Indianapolis Colts, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins and San Francisco 49ers.

While some of those clubs do have the capital to move back into Round 1, for some teams, like the Super Bowl champion Rams—which don't select until the third round and have only one Day 2 pick—it was too far outside the realm of reality to predict anything but a trade down to amass more picks.