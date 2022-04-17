49ers Rumors: Trey Lance 'Got Indications' He'll Be QB1 amid Garoppolo Trade Buzz

Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Even if the San Francisco 49ers hold onto Jimmy Garoppolo this offseason, the Trey Lance era starts now.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said Lance has "got indications" from the team that he'll be the starter in 2022 regardless of Garoppolo's status:

"The market hasn't been overly hot right now, largely because of Garoppolo's shoulder surgery. Teams don't know when he'll be able to throw; it might be later in the summer. And so, can he pass a physical? These are questions that teams are sort of asking right now. We mentioned the Panthers earlier in relation to [Baker Mayfield]; they've done their homework on Garoppolo too. They've looked at all options, and Garoppolo is one. So that's something to watch for down the road. Right now, San Francisco is prepared to hold on to that $26 million salary, at least as a placeholder for now. They believe they can do all of their business with draft picks and free agents until they sort all of this out.

"Meanwhile, Trey Lance has been working out in the Bay Area. I'm told that he's got indications, at least informal indications from the team, that he'll be the guy next year. He's set to be that. Now, whether that means that they would still keep Garoppolo and that could change the dynamic, possibly. But right now, Lance is going to be the starter."

