49ers' John Lynch on Deebo Samuel: 'I Can't Ever Imagine' Wanting to Trade WR

49ers' John Lynch on Deebo Samuel: 'I Can't Ever Imagine' Wanting to Trade WRApril 25, 2022
San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch remains optimistic the team can strike an accord with star wide receiver Deebo Samuel.
Lynch didn't offer specifics about what's transpiring behind the scenes in a press conference Monday but affirmed the franchise's desire to retain the 2021 All-Pro:
Nick Wagoner @nwagoner
<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/49ers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#49ers</a> GM John Lynch on if there are enough picks to trade Deebo Samuel... "We've been consistent since we've been here that we'd listen on just about anyone... but like I said I can't ever imagine moving on from Deebo... I've got nothing but love for the guy."
Mike Garafolo @MikeGarafolo
<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/49ers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#49ers</a> GM John Lynch says at his pre-draft press conference he won’t talk much about Deebo Samuel because those talks should remain private but said he’s “confident we can find the solutions to work through whatever is going on.”
This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.
For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.