Ranking All 30 MLB Teams' Homegrown Talent for the 2022 Season

Ranking All 30 MLB Teams' Homegrown Talent for the 2022 SeasonApril 27, 2022
- Who qualifies as homegrown? To be considered homegrown, a player must have been drafted by an organization or signed by it as an amateur free agent and subsequently developed in its minor league system.
- What about international free agents? International players who entered the league with significant professional experience were not included. That means players such as Shohei Ohtani, Jose Abreu, Yuli Gurriel and Seiya Suzuki didn't help their respective teams' ranking.
In an ideal world, every MLB draft pick and amateur free-agent signing would develop as hoped and go on to make an impact at the big league level.
But that's simply not how things play out.
For small-market teams, finding young, cost-controlled assets is the key to remaining competitive on a budget, while big-market clubs can more readily afford to trade prospects when opportunities arise and then plug holes with free-agent signings.
Still, the in-house talent pipeline is a necessity for any team to win a title.
With that in mind, what follows is a look at how all 30 MLB franchises stack up based on homegrown talent. Teams were initially ranked based on the number of homegrown players on the 40-man roster, then shuffled from there based on the amount of high-level talent.
Before we dive into the rankings, some quick clarification:
Make sense? Let's get to it.
30. Texas Rangers
40-Man Roster: 9/40
Key MLB Players: RHP Joe Barlow, LHP Brett Martin
The Rest: RHP Demarcus Evans, C Sam Huff, LHP John King, RHP Yerry Rodriguez, RHP Nick Snyder, OF Leody Taveras, RHP Ricky Vanasco, RHP Jonathan Hernandez (60-day IL), RHP Jose Leclerc (60-day IL)
The outlook improves here once top prospects Jack Leiter, Josh Jung and Cole Winn reach the big leagues, but for now, the Rangers have the thinnest collection of homegrown talent of any team in baseball. Their ongoing inability to develop pitching is particularly troubling, though Leiter and Winn could help buck that unfortunate trend.
29. Miami Marlins
40-Man Roster: 8/40
Key MLB Players: LHP Trevor Rogers, 3B/OF Brian Anderson
The Rest: RHP Edward Cabrera, 1B/OF Jerar Encarnacion, C Nick Fortes, LHP Braxton Garrett, RHP Jordan Holloway, RHP Cody Poteet, RHP Sean Guenther (60-day IL)
Left-hander Trevor Rogers finished runner-up in NL Rookie of the Year voting last year with a 2.64 ERA and 157 strikeouts in 133 innings, but he's off to a rocky start over his first three outings of the new season. Brian Anderson is the team's longest-tenured player, though he too is struggling out of the gates in 2022.
28. Arizona Diamondbacks
40-Man Roster: 8/40
Key MLB Players: C/OF Daulton Varsho, RF Pavin Smith
The Rest: 1B/3B Drew Ellis, RHP Luis Frias, C Jose Herrera, OF Jake McCarthy, IF Geraldo Perdomo, RHP Ryan Weiss
The D-backs have found a piece to build around in Daulton Varsho, though it remains to be seen whether he'll settle in at catcher, take over in center field or continue to bounce around defensively. However, beyond his solid early contributions, this roster is extremely thin on homegrown talent.
27. Oakland Athletics
40-Man Roster: 10/40
Key MLB Players: C Sean Murphy, 1B/OF Seth Brown, IF/OF Chad Pinder, RHP Lou Trivino, 2B Nick Allen, RHP Daulton Jefferies, LHP A.J. Puk
The Rest: C/IF Jonah Bride, RHP Wandisson Charles, IF/OF Jordan Diaz, RHP Jorge Juan, OF Mickey McDonald
The Athletics gutted their roster in the weeks following the offseason lockout, and that included trading away homegrown stars Matt Olson and Matt Chapman. What's left is a shell of the former roster, but there are some potential long-term pieces, including catcher Sean Murphy and recently promoted middle infielder Nick Allen. The star power has undoubtedly taken a significant downturn, though.
26. Pittsburgh Pirates
40-Man Roster: 9/40
Key MLB Players: 3B Ke'Bryan Hayes, SS Kevin Newman, RHP JT Brubaker, RHP Mitch Keller, 2B/OF Cole Tucker
The Rest: IF Rodolfo Castro, RHP Max Kranick, RHP Beau Sulser, OF Travis Swaggerty, RHP Blake Cederlind (60-day IL), RHP Nick Mears (60-day IL)
Outside of third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes, there is very little in the way of impactful homegrown talent on the Pirates roster, especially considering Bryan Reynolds (via Giants) and Oneil Cruz (via Dodgers) were both acquired in trades. Right-hander Mitch Keller still has exciting stuff, but things have simply not clicked for him yet at the MLB level.
25. San Diego Padres
40-Man Roster: 9/40
Key MLB Players: LHP MacKenzie Gore, SS C.J. Abrams, C Luis Campusano, RHP Dinelson Lamet, RHP Steven Wilson
The Rest: RHP Efrain Contreras, RHP Reiss Knehr, IF Eguy Rosario, LHP Ryan Weathers, LHP Adrian Morejon (60-day IL), RHP Michel Baez (60-day IL)
The Padres acquired 20 of the 40 players on their current 40-man roster via trade, including the entire current starting lineup aside from rookie C.J. Abrams, who is filling in for an injured Fernando Tatis Jr. at shortstop. Left-hander MacKenzie Gore seems to have sorted out his mechanical issues, and he has a chance to be a staple in the rotation going forward.
24. Chicago Cubs
40-Man Roster: 13/40
Key MLB Players: C Willson Contreras, LF Ian Happ, SS Nico Hoerner, LHP Justin Steele, RHP Keegan Thompson
The Rest: C Miguel Amaya, RHP Scott Effross, LHP Brailyn Marquez, 3B/OF Christopher Morel, RHP Ethan Roberts, RHP Manuel Rodriguez, RHP Michael Rucker, OF Nelson Velazquez, RHP Adbert Alzolay (60-day IL), 3B David Bote (60-day IL)
Gone is the homegrown core of Kris Bryant, Javier Baez and Kyle Schwarber, leaving the Cubs with catcher Willson Contreras, outfielder Ian Happ and a ton of up-and-coming talent. Infielder Nico Hoerner has a chance to develop into a contact-oriented everyday middle infielder, while Keegan Thompson is one to watch on the pitching side after opening the season with 13.2 scoreless innings.
23. New York Yankees
40-Man Roster: 14/40
Key MLB Players: RF Aaron Judge, RHP Luis Severino, LHP Jordan Montgomery, C Kyle Higashioka
The Rest: IF/OF Miguel Andujar, IF Oswaldo Cabrera, OF Estevan Florial, RHP Deivi Garcia, RHP Yoendrys Gomez, RHP Ron Marinaccio, RHP Luis Medina, SS Oswald Peraza, OF Everson Pereira, RHP Clarke Schmidt
Aaron Judge is the clear headliner here, and how much longer he will be wearing a Yankees uniform figures to be the biggest storyline of the upcoming offseason. Tip of the cap to the front office for finding left-hander Jordan Montgomery in the fourth round of the 2014 draft. He might be the most underappreciated player on this Yankees roster. Top prospects Anthony Volpe and Jasson Dominguez are not yet part of the 40-man roster.
22. Washington Nationals
40-Man Roster: 10/40
Key MLB Players: RF Juan Soto, CF Victor Robles, RHP Joan Adon, RHP Erick Fedde, RHP Austin Voth, RHP Stephen Strasburg
The Rest: IF Yasel Antuna, C Tres Barrera, IF Luis Garcia, LHP Evan Lee, 3B Carter Kieboom (60-day IL), LHP Seth Romero (60-day IL)
Outfielder Juan Soto is on a clear trajectory to surpass Ryan Zimmerman as the greatest homegrown player in Washington Nationals history, and he's controllable through the 2024 season via arbitration. Young pitchers Joan Adon and Erick Fedde are going to get a long leash in a rebuilding season to prove they belong in the rotation going forward.
21. Seattle Mariners
40-Man Roster: 10/40
Key MLB Players: RHP Logan Gilbert, CF Julio Rodriguez, C Cal Raleigh, OF Kyle Lewis, 1B Evan White
The Rest: RHP Matthew Festa, RHP Joey Gerber, RHP Penn Murfee, RHP Wyatt Mills, IF/OF Donovan Walton
The Mariners are a team on the rise, and there is plenty more homegrown talent poised to reach the big leagues in the coming years, led by shortstop Noelvi Marte and pitchers George Kirby and Emerson Hancock. Right-hander Logan Gilbert has been one of baseball's best pitchers this year, and while top prospect Julio Rodriguez has looked overmatched, his ceiling is still as high as any prospect in baseball.
20. Baltimore Orioles
40-Man Roster: 10/40
Key MLB Players: CF Cedric Mullins, DH Trey Mancini, 1B Ryan Mountcastle, RF Austin Hays, LHP Keegan Akin
The Rest: RHP Mike Baumann, LHP DL Hall, LHP Zac Lowther, OF Ryan McKenna, LHP Alexander Wells, LHP John Means (60-day IL)
The Orioles figure to climb this list in the coming years as top prospects Adley Rutschman (No. 2 on B/R's Top 100 prospect list), Grayson Rodriguez (No. 7), Gunnar Henderson (No. 64) arrive in the majors. For now, Cedric Mullins, Ryan Mountcastle and Austin Hays are all trying to duplicate last year's breakout success, while Keegan Akin looks like the team's best homegrown arm with John Means lost to Tommy John surgery.
19. Detroit Tigers
40-Man Roster: 16/40
Key MLB Players: 1B Spencer Torkelson, RHP Casey Mize, LHP Tarik Skubal, LHP Gregory Soto, RHP Matt Manning, LHP Tyler Alexander, RHP Joe Jimenez
The Rest: RHP Beau Brieske, IF/OF Harold Castro, IF/OF Kody Clemens, RHP Angel De Jesus, RHP Alex Faedo, RHP Jason Foley, OF Derek Hill, RHP Will Vest, RHP Kyle Funkhouser (60-day IL), RHP Spencer Turnbull (60-day IL)
The Tigers took Casey Mize (2018) and Spencer Torkelson (2020) with the No. 1 overall pick in their respective draft classes, and that duo's continued development will be paramount in their climb from rebuilding to contending. Left-hander Tarik Skubal was a steal in the ninth round of the 2018 draft, while Gregory Soto has quietly become one of baseball's best left-handed relievers.
18. Philadelphia Phillies
40-Man Roster: 17/40
Key MLB Players: RHP Aaron Nola, 1B Rhys Hoskins, LHP Ranger Suarez, 3B Alec Bohm, RHP Seranthony Dominguez
The Rest: RHP Connor Brogdon, LHP Bailey Falter, SS Luis Garcia, LHP Damon Jones, IF Nick Maton, RHP James McArthur, OF Mickey Moniak, RHP Francisco Morales, OF Simon Muzziotti, OF Jhailyn Ortiz, IF Bryson Stott, OF Matt Vierling, C Rafael Marchan (60-day IL), LHP JoJo Romero (60-day IL)
Can Alec Bohm and Bryson Stott ultimately establish themselves as the long-term answers on the left side of the infield? Can Ranger Suarez build off his quietly excellent 2021 season to become a fixture in the starting rotation? Will Rhys Hoskins be retained beyond the 2023 season when he hits free agency? All of those questions hang over the Phillies spot in these rankings.
17. Boston Red Sox
40-Man Roster: 10/40
Key MLB Players: 3B Rafael Devers, SS Xander Bogaerts, C Christian Vazquez, 1B Bobby Dalbec, RHP Matt Barnes, RHP Tanner Houck (restricted list)
The Rest: RHP Brayan Bello, OF Jarren Duran, LHP Jay Groome, LHP Darwinzon Hernandez, RHP Bryan Mata, RHP Kutter Crawford (restricted list)
The Red Sox could one day soon have a completely homegrown infield with some combination of Triston Casas, Nick Yorke and Blaze Jordan poised to join Rafael Devers and Xander Bogaerts if both players can hammer out a long-term deal. For now, that All-Star tandem headlines a hitter-heavy collection of homegrown talent.
16. Colorado Rockies
40-Man Roster: 21/40
Key MLB Players: RF Charlie Blackmon, 3B Ryan McMahon, RHP Antonio Senzatela, LHP Kyle Freeland, 2B Brendan Rodgers, OF Sam Hilliard, RHP Carlos Estevez, IF/OF Garrett Hampson
The Rest: LHP Ben Bowden, OF Yonathan Daza, RHP Ryan Feltner, RHP Julian Fernandez, LHP Lucas Gilbreath, RHP Peter Lambert, RHP Justin Lawrence, C Dom Nunez, LHP Helcris Olivarez, SS Ezequiel Tovar, IF Alan Trejo, OF Ryan Vilade, 3B Colton Welker, LHP Ryan Rolison (60-day IL), RHP Scott Oberg (60-day IL)
In the final guaranteed year of his contract, Charlie Blackmon trails only Todd Helton on the franchise's all-time leaderboard in both games played (1,283) and hits (1,464).
Meanwhile, the front office has handed out extensions to Ryan McMahon, Antonio Senzatela and Kyle Freeland recently, placing a newfound emphasis on retaining homegrown talent after cutting ties with Nolan Arenado and Trevor Story.
15. Cincinnati Reds
40-Man Roster: 18/40
Key MLB Players: 1B Joey Votto, 2B Jonathan India, C Tyler Stephenson, CF Nick Senzel, OF Aristides Aquino, RHP Tyler Mahle, RHP Hunter Greene, LHP Nick Lodolo, RHP Vladimir Gutierrez
The Rest: SS Jose Barrero, OF Allan Cerda, RHP Alexis Diaz, OF TJ Friedl, C Mark Kolozsvary, 2B Alejo Lopez, RHP Dauri Moreta, RHP Tony Santillan, RHP Jared Solomon, RHP Tejay Antone (60-day IL)
With 64.0 WAR in a Cincinnati Reds uniform, Joey Votto trails only Pete Rose (78.1), Johnny Bench (75.1) and Barry Larkin (70.5) among all players in franchise history. It's shaping up to be a long season for the Reds, but the homegrown group of Jonathan India, Tyler Stephenson, Hunter Greene and Nick Lodolo provides some hope for the future.
14. Milwaukee Brewers
40-Man Roster: 12/40
Key MLB Players: RHP Corbin Burnes, RHP Brandon Woodruff, RHP Devin Williams, LHP Aaron Ashby, IF/OF Keston Hiura, OF Tyrone Taylor, LHP Brent Suter
The Rest: RHP Alec Bettinger, C Mario Feliciano, RHP Dylan File, OF Corey Ray, RHP Miguel Sanchez
The Brewers have done a phenomenal job finding pitching talent later in the draft, with Devin Williams (second round, 2013), Brandon Woodruff (11th round, 2014), Corbin Burnes (fourth round, 2016) and rookie standout Aaron Ashby (fourth round, 2018) all selected outside the first round.
Unfortunately, they have not had the same success developing hitters, and the stalled development of Keston Hiura hurts.
13. Los Angeles Angels
40-Man Roster: 14/40
Key MLB Players: CF Mike Trout, 1B Jared Walsh, RF Taylor Ward, LF Brandon Marsh, SS David Fletcher, OF Jo Adell, LHP Jose Suarez, LHP Reid Detmers, RHP Jaime Barria
The Rest: RHP Oliver Ortega, IF/OF Jose Rojas, C Matt Thaiss, RHP Andrew Wantz, RHP Austin Warren, RHP Griffin Canning (60-day IL), RHP Chris Rodriguez (60-day IL), RHP Cooper Criswell (60-day IL)
The Angels' homegrown outfield of Mike Trout, Brandon Marsh, Taylor Ward and Jo Adell is the biggest reason they check in so high in these rankings, along with All-Star first baseman Jared Walsh.
Left-hander Reid Detmers is an X-factor on the pitching staff if he can live up to the potential that made him the No. 10 overall pick in the 2020 draft.
12. San Francisco Giants
40-Man Roster: 12/40
Key MLB Players: RHP Logan Webb, SS Brandon Crawford, 1B Brandon Belt, C Joey Bart, RHP Camilo Doval, RHP Tyler Rogers, OF Austin Slater
The Rest: RHP Tyler Beede, RHP Kervin Castro, RHP Sean Hjelle, OF Heliot Ramos, RHP Randy Rodriguez, OF Steven Duggar (60-day IL)
Right-hander Logan Webb is the Giants' best homegrown starter since Madison Bumgarner, and he is quickly developing into one of the top young starters in the game. Shortstop Brandon Crawford and first baseman Brandon Belt both re-upped with the team during the offseason after putting together career years in the final season of their contracts. Can Joey Bart effectively ease the loss of Buster Posey to retirement?
11. Chicago White Sox
40-Man Roster: 15/40
Key MLB Players: SS Tim Anderson, CF Luis Robert, 1B/OF Andrew Vaughn, DH Gavin Sheets, OF Adam Engel, LHP Aaron Bummer
The Rest: LHP Tanner Banks, RHP Jason Bilous, 3B Jake Burger, RHP Matt Foster, LHP Garrett Crochet, IF Romy Gonzalez, RHP Jimmy Lambert, IF/OF Danny Mendick, LHP Bennett Sousa, RHP Jonathan Stiever (60-day IL)
Shortstop Tim Anderson and center fielder Luis Robert are two of the best players on the White Sox roster and in the entire American League when playing up to their full potential.
With Eloy Jimenez sidelined for the foreseeable future with a hamstring injury, Andrew Vaughn will have an opportunity to showcase why he was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2019 draft.
10. New York Mets
40-Man Roster: 15/40
Key MLB Players: RHP Jacob deGrom, 1B Pete Alonso, CF Brandon Nimmo, 2B Jeff McNeil, RHP Tylor Megill, 1B/OF Dominic Smith, RHP Seth Lugo, C Tomas Nido, IF Luis Guillorme
The Rest: RHP Jose Butto, SS Ronny Mauricio, C Patrick Mazeika, LHP David Peterson, LHP Thomas Szapucki, IF/OF Mark Vientos
The Mets' homegrown contingent looks a lot better when Jacob deGrom is occupying a spot in the starting rotation rather than on the injured list. That said, Pete Alonso and Brandon Nimmo have developed into impact offensive players, and Jeff McNeil seems to be on his way to a bounce-back season after a disappointing 2021. Can Tylor Megill continue his better-than-expected start in the rotation?
9. Cleveland Guardians
40-Man Roster: 21/40
Key MLB Players: 3B Jose Ramirez, RHP Shane Bieber, LF Steven Kwan, RHP Triston McKenzie, RHP Zach Plesac, RHP Aaron Civale, RHP James Karinchak, 1B Bobby Bradley
The Rest: IF Yu Chang, IF/OF Ernie Clement, SS Tyler Freeman, LHP Sam Hentges, 3B/OF Nolan Jones, C Bryan Lavastida, RHP Eli Morgan, 1B Jhonkensy Noel, IF/OF Richie Palacios, SS Brayan Rocchio, RHP Nick Sandlin, SS Jose Tena, OF George Valera, RHP Cody Morris (60-day IL), RHP Carlos Vargas (60-day IL)
Few teams do a better job of developing pitching talent than the Guardians, but their incoming collection of top prospects skew heavily toward the position-player side of things, led by slugging outfielder George Valera and middle infielders Brayan Rocchio and Tyler Freeman. Aside from the up-and-coming talent, Jose Ramirez and Shane Bieber are both bona fide superstars.
8. Kansas City Royals
40-Man Roster: 25/40
Key MLB Players: C Salvador Perez, RF Whit Merrifield, 2B Nicky Lopez, DH Hunter Dozier, 3B Bobby Witt Jr., SS Adalberto Mondesi, LHP Kris Bubic, RHP Carlos Hernandez, LHP Daniel Lynch, RHP Brady Singer, RHP Josh Staumont
The Rest: RHP Jonathan Bowlan, C Cam Gallagher, SS Maikel Garcia, RHP Jon Heasley, OF Kyle Isbel, RHP Jackson Kowar, C MJ Melendez, 1B/OF Ryan O'Hearn, 1B Nick Pratto, 3B Emmanuel Rivera, C Sebastian Rivero, RHP Collin Snider, RHP Nathan Webb, LHP Angel Zerpa, RHP Tyler Zuber (60-day IL)
Salvador Perez and Whit Merrifield will go down as two of the greatest players in Kansas City Royals history, and the expectation is that top prospect Bobby Witt Jr. will have that same type of career for the franchise in the coming decade.
There is already a solid group of homegrown talent in place here, and it's only going to get better once MJ Melendez and Nick Pratto get the call.
7. Tampa Bay Rays
40-Man Roster: 12/40
Key MLB Players: SS Wander Franco, 2B Brandon Lowe, LHP Shane McClanahan, LF Josh Lowe, CF Kevin Kiermaier, IF Taylor Walls, IF/OF Vidal Brujan, LHP Josh Fleming
The Rest: IF Jonathan Aranda, C Rene Pinto, C/IF Ford Proctor, RHP Phoenix Sanders, RHP Yonny Chirinos (60-day IL), LHP Brendan McKay (60-day IL)
Cost-controlled talent is the lifeblood of the small market Rays' success, so it's a bit surprising they don't have more homegrown talent on the 40-man roster. That said, Wander Franco and Brandon Lowe are as productive as any middle infield in the game, and left-hander Shane McClanahan looks like the present and future ace of the staff.
6. Minnesota Twins
40-Man Roster: 19/40
Key MLB Players: CF Byron Buxton, 2B Jorge Polanco, RF Max Kepler, IF Luis Arraez, 1B Miguel Sano, C Ryan Jeffers, RHP Bailey Ober, RHP Tyler Duffey, LF Trevor Larnach, OF Alex Kirilloff
The Rest: RHP Jordan Balazovic, RHP Blayne Enlow, IF/OF Nick Gordon, RHP Griffin Jax, SS Royce Lewis, IF Jose Miranda, RHP Cole Sands, RHP Cody Stashak, RHP Josh Winder, RHP Randy Dobnak (60-day IL)
A healthy Byron Buxton has a strong case for the title of best player in baseball, but he has played more than 100 games in a season just once in his career. The front office moved quickly to lock up Jorge Polanco, Max Kepler and Miguel Sano to multi-year deals early in their careers, and the return on investment has been a mixed bag. Can Alex Kirilloff and Trevor Larnach live up to their top prospect status?
5. St. Louis Cardinals
40-Man Roster: 23/40
Key MLB Players: RF Dylan Carlson, CF Harrison Bader, RHP Jack Flaherty, 2B Tommy Edman, C Yadier Molina, RHP Dakota Hudson, SS Edmundo Sosa, C Andrew Knizner, 1B Albert Pujols, SS Paul DeJong, RHP Jordan Hicks, RHP Ryan Helsley
The Rest: IF/OF Brendan Donovan, RHP Junior Fernandez, C Ivan Herrera, OF Lars Nootbaar, RHP Johan Oviedo, RHP Freddy Pacheco, RHP Andre Pallante, RHP Angel Rondon, RHP Jake Walsh, RHP Kodi Whitley, RHP Jake Woodford, RHP Alex Reyes (60-day IL)
Dylan Carlson, Harrison Bader, Jack Flaherty and Dakota Hudson were all included on leaguewide top-100 prospect lists during their time in the Cardinals minor league system. However, the organization also seems to consistently uncover diamonds in the rough.
Keep an eye on 2018 seventh-round pick Brendan Donovan as perhaps the next surprise to emerge from their farm system.
4. Atlanta Braves
40-Man Roster: 16/40
Key MLB Players: RF Ronald Acuna Jr., 2B Ozzie Albies, 3B Austin Riley, RHP Kyle Wright, RHP Ian Anderson, LHP A.J. Minter, RHP Spencer Strider
The Rest: C William Contreras, LHP Tucker Davidson, RHP Bryce Elder, LHP Kyle Muller, RHP Alan Rangel, RHP Freddy Tarnok, OF Drew Waters, RHP Brooks Wilson, RHP William Woods, RHP Mike Soroka (60-day IL)
The Braves have always done a stellar job developing in-house talent, and the current homegrown core of Ronald Acuna Jr., Ozzie Albies, Austin Riley, Kyle Wright and Ian Anderson stacks up with any group in baseball. They have a serious case for the No. 1 spot, even after letting Freddie Freeman walk in free agency.
3. Los Angeles Dodgers
40-Man Roster: 19/40
Key MLB Players: RHP Walker Buehler, LHP Julio Urias, LHP Clayton Kershaw, C Will Smith, CF Cody Bellinger, 2B Gavin Lux, RHP Tony Gonsolin
The Rest: SS Jacob Amaya, LHP Justin Bruihl, LHP Caleb Ferguson, LHP Victor Gonzalez, RHP Michael Grove, RHP Andre Jackson, IF/OF Eddys Leonard, IF/OF Zach McKinstry, OF James Outman, IF/OF Edwin Rios, IF Jorbit Vivas, RHP Mitch White, RHP Dustin May (60-day IL)
The Dodgers lost a major homegrown piece in shortstop Corey Seager during the offseason, yet they still have one of the most impressive collections of in-house talent in baseball.
The torch is being passed from Clayton Kershaw to Walker Buehler and Julio Urias atop the starting rotation, while a bounce-back season from Cody Bellinger and a breakout performance from Gavin Lux has further improved their homegrown outlook.
2. Toronto Blue Jays
40-Man Roster: 14/40
Key MLB Players: 1B Vladimir Guerrero, SS Bo Bichette, RHP Alek Manoah, RHP Jordan Romano, C Danny Jansen, LHP Tim Mayza, C Alejandro Kirk, IF Cavan Biggio
The Rest: LHP Ryan Borucki, RHP Hagen Danner, IF Leo Jimenez, IF/OF Otto Lopez, C Gabriel Moreno, RHP Nate Pearson, LHP Tayler Saucedo
The Blue Jays have a pair of budding superstars in Vladimir Guerrero and Bo Bichette, but they are far from the only impactful homegrown talent on the roster. Alek Manoah is a young, top-tier starting pitcher, Tim Mayza is one of baseball's best lefty setup relievers, Jordan Romano has been lights out since moving into the closer's role, and the catching tandem of Danny Jansen and Alejandro Kirk is rock solid.
They have spent big in free agency the past few years, but player development is the foundation of their rise to relevance.
1. Houston Astros
40-Man Roster: 23/40
Key MLB Players: 2B Jose Altuve, LHP Framber Valdez, 3B Alex Bregman, RF Kyle Tucker, SS Jeremy Pena, RHP Luis Garcia, RHP Jose Urquidy, CF Chas McCormick, C Jason Castro, RHP Cristian Javier
The Rest: RHP Bryan Abreu, LHP Jonathan Bermudez, RHP Brandon Bielak, RHP Ronel Blanco, RHP Shawn Dubin, RHP Josh James, 1B/OF J.J. Matijevic, OF Jake Meyers, RHP Parker Mushinski, RHP Enoli Paredes, 3B Joe Perez, RHP Peter Solomon, RHP Forrest Whitley, RHP Lance McCullers Jr. (60-day IL), 1B/OF Taylor Jones (60-day IL)
Even with George Springer and Carlos Correa signing elsewhere in consecutive offseasons, the Astros are still loaded with homegrown talent, especially with a strong start from rookie shortstop Jeremy Pena.
Props to the developmental staff on squeezing the most out of Framber Valdez, Luis Garcia, Jose Urquidy and Cristian Javier, who were nowhere to be found on leaguewide top-100 prospect lists during their time in the minors.
All stats courtesy of Baseball Reference.