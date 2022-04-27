Ranking All 30 MLB Teams' Homegrown Talent for the 2022 Season

0 of 30

Daniel Shirey/Getty Images

In an ideal world, every MLB draft pick and amateur free-agent signing would develop as hoped and go on to make an impact at the big league level.

But that's simply not how things play out.

For small-market teams, finding young, cost-controlled assets is the key to remaining competitive on a budget, while big-market clubs can more readily afford to trade prospects when opportunities arise and then plug holes with free-agent signings.

Still, the in-house talent pipeline is a necessity for any team to win a title.



With that in mind, what follows is a look at how all 30 MLB franchises stack up based on homegrown talent. Teams were initially ranked based on the number of homegrown players on the 40-man roster, then shuffled from there based on the amount of high-level talent.

Before we dive into the rankings, some quick clarification:

Who qualifies as homegrown? To be considered homegrown, a player must have been drafted by an organization or signed by it as an amateur free agent and subsequently developed in its minor league system.

What about international free agents? International players who entered the league with significant professional experience were not included. That means players such as Shohei Ohtani, Jose Abreu, Yuli Gurriel and Seiya Suzuki didn't help their respective teams' ranking.

Make sense? Let's get to it.