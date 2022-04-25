Bears' Top 2022 NFL Draft Targets

0 of 3

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

The Chicago Bears are entering the next stage of what should be a fairly significant rebuild. It began when Chicago traded up to draft Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields in 2021. Fields is Chicago's quarterback of the future, while new head coach Matt Eberflus and new general manager Ryan Poles lead the revamped front office.

Chicago has several needs to address in the 2022 draft. It added center Lucas Patrick and guard Dakota Dozier in free agency but needs to further bolster a line that surrendered 58 sacks in 2021. The Bears could also use defensive help after ranking 23rd in run defense, 17th in yards per pass attempt allowed and 22nd in scoring defense.

Unfortunately, the trade for Fields left Chicago without a first-round pick this year. The Bears will first be on the clock at No. 39. Thanks to the deal that sent Khalil Mack to the Los Angeles Chargers, Chicago also has the 48th overall pick.

It's hard to predict which prospects will be on the board after Thursday's first round, but the Bears can find quality talent on Day 2. Here you will find a look at three prospects Chicago should target based on factors like player production, upside, team needs and projected draft range.