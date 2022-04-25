Commanders' Top 2022 NFL Draft Targets Amid Terry McLaurin Contract, Trade Buzz

0 of 3

Paul Vernon/Associated Press

Carson Wentz will be the Washington Commanders' starting quarterback in 2022. The team parted with a pair of draft picks and swapped second-round selections to acquire him in a March trade with the Indianapolis Colts. But to whom will he be throwing the ball?

The obvious answer is Terry McLaurin, who has been one of the NFL's top wide receivers over his first three seasons in the league. However, there's been some recent buzz regarding McLaurin's future, as the 26-year-old is entering the final year of his rookie contract.

ESPN's Adam Schefter recently reported that McLaurin is among several star receivers looking for new deals who won't participate in on-field work during their teams' offseason programs. What that means for McLaurin's future isn't clear at this point, but it will be a situation to monitor moving forward.

No matter what happens with McLaurin, Washington could use another top playmaker in its receiving corps. Curtis Samuel didn't make much of an impact during an injury-riddled 2021 season, his first with the team. Nor did Dyami Brown in his rookie campaign. So it wouldn't be a surprise if the Commanders use the No. 11 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft on a wide receiver.

With that in mind, here are several players who could be potential targets for Washington in the first round of this year's draft, which begins Thursday.