Ranking the Top 15 Bigs in the 2022 NBA Draft

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

10. David Roddy (Colorado State, SF/PF, Junior)

Signature strengths: Strength, offensive versatility

Archetype/projected role: Small-ball offensive specialist

At 6'6", 255 pounds, Roddy is so far out of the box that it's silly to even label him with a position. Though he operated mostly from the post at Colorado State, he's become an appealing NBA prospect for the improved shooting (43.8 percent 3PT) and face-up flashes. He graded in the 97th percentile as a pick-and-roll ball-handler (50 possessions) and the 90th percentile out of isolation (49 possessions). He shot 42.6 percent off the dribble and 71.8 percent at the rim.

Despite his wide frame and weight, he moves well, can shake off the dribble, spin past defenders and pass on the move. He's undersized for a big, and it's tough to picture him guarding wings. But at some point, it's worth betting on outlier potential, as he's just too versatile, skilled and productive to nitpick in the late first or early second round.

9. Jake LaRavia (Wake Forest, PF, Junior)

Signature strengths: Passing, versatility

Archetype/projected role: Playmaking 4

LaRavia's 31-point game against North Carolina felt like a signal to start taking the Indiana State transfer more seriously as a pro prospect. It forced scouts to go back through earlier film and pay more attention the rest of the way. His versatility comes off as an ideal fit for today's NBA. He just became one of eight players at least 6'8" to finish a season with 25 threes, a 20.0 assist percentage and a 2.5 steal percentage.

He needs to keep shooting (0.8 3PTM) to help make up for his lack of translatable self-creation and limited athleticism. However, he uses handles and change of pace to get to his spots. And the defensive playmaking numbers and anticipation reflect signs of quick instincts. You can see easy role-player potential tied to his touch, face-up play, passing and IQ at both ends.

8. Mark Williams (Duke, C, Sophomore)

Signature strengths: Rim protection, finishing

Archetype/projected role: Finisher, rim protector

Williams' 12.5 box plus-minus was Duke's highest by a wide margin, as he was a consistent impact rim protector and interior scorer. He still isn't skilled, but he used his enormous 7'7" wingspan to finish, put back misses and score over centers around the block. He also made 72.7 percent of his free throws. Continuing to build on that touch would be significant for his value, but it's still going to revolve around his rim protection and ability to be an easy-basket weapon off dump-downs, rolls and missed shots.

7. Jalen Duren (Memphis, C, Freshman)

Signature strengths: Rim protection, finishing

Archetype/projected role: Finisher, rim protector

The appeal to Duren mostly focuses on his physical abilities, which help scouts overlook the fact that he's not overly skilled. At 6'11', 250 pounds with a 7'5" wingspan, the 18-year-old center shot 70.9 percent around the basket and blocked 2.1 shots in 25.3 minutes per game. He has a huge catch radius for lobs, and he's an easy-bucket target from the dunker's spot.

Defensively, it's all about his rim-protection tools and ability to make plays high above the cylinder. Offensively, he's flashed some encouraging post footwork and passing for his age. However, he shot 62.5 percent from the line and doesn't appear close to offering any shooting or ball-handling. In the short term, he'll be used almost exclusively as a finisher who can find teammates from the post.

6. Tari Eason (LSU, PF/C, Sophomore)

Signature strengths: Two-way versatility

Archetype/projected role: Two-way energizer

Off the radar a year ago at Cincinnati, Eason emerged as a potential lottery pick with LSU by showcasing more face-up skill, shooting touch and defensive impact. He also finished third in the nation in box plus-minus, mostly coming off the bench to bring versatility and toughness at both ends. At 6'8", Eason made 28 threes and converted 21-of-38 drives past closeouts into floaters or rim finishes. He also graded in the 90th percentile in transition with 20 grab-and-go baskets.

His handle is functional for a big, though it could be tighter in the half court. And despite the improved shooting, it was on low volume with not many off-the-dribble flashes. Still, it's easy to picture his athleticism and physicality translating to paint buckets and his ability to put the ball down working when lanes open. He was also one of two players with a steal percentage over 4.0 and a block percentage over 6.0. His defensive aggression and activity should be pluses.