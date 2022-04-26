Ranking the Top 15 Guards in the 2022 NBA Draft

1 of 7

Young Kwak/Associated Press

15. JD Davison (Alabama, PG, Freshman)

Signature strengths: Positional athleticism, playmaking

Archetype/projected role: Athletic/playmaking spark

Davison's identity is built around bounce and playmaking, a combination that could be enough for a bench-spark role. It's difficult to envision much scoring potential right now based on his 13.2 points per 40 minutes, limited pull-up game (9-of-36) and 30.1 three-point percentage on just 83 attempts all season.

He did register a strong 29.4 assist percentage, showing the ability to make all types of advanced passes. His athleticism also translated to exciting putbacks and finishes, but to have a full-time role at the next level, he'll need to improve his shooting and decision-making, which led to a whopping 4.5 turnovers per 40 minutes.

14. Alondes Williams (Wake Forest, PG/SG, Senior)

Signature strengths: Positional athleticism, skill versatility

Archetype/projected role: Athletic/playmaking spark

The ACC Player of the Year, Williams came out of nowhere to average 18.5 points per game after failing to score 18 once as a sophomore at Oklahoma. He tapped into explosiveness to record 108 shots at the rim, where he finished 66.3 percent of his attempts (89th percentile).

Williams also showcased surprising playmaking and passing skills to average 5.2 assists, and he managed to score in a variety of ways throughout the season, totaling at least 90 points in four major areas: pick-and-roll ball-handling, spot-ups, transition and isolation.

For a player who'll be 23 years old on draft night, his lack of three-point shooting volume/efficiency (28.2 percent, 1.1 make per game) is an obvious issue. And scouts question his 3.6 turnovers per game. Is he too wild to be trusted making decisions, and is he threatening enough off the ball (24.7 percent spot-up shooting)?

13. Ryan Rollins (Toledo, SG, Sophomore)

Signature strengths: Self-creation, pull-up shooting

Archetype/projected role: Reserve scorer

Buying stock in Rollins means expecting his shooting development to eventually click. Aside from his 31.1 three-point mark, he's a smooth self-creator into jumpers and drives, with Williams having drilled 65 pull-ups, shot 43.9 percent in the mid-range and converted 40.7 percent of his runners and 58.7 percent of his rim attempts.

He offers some playmaking ability (3.6 assists per game) as well, particularly in ball-screen situations (89th percentile). The big questions right now concern his spot-up three-ball and defense, areas NBA role players typically need to excel in. But Rollins, who's still 19 years old, has become an intriguing second-round option for his three-level scoring potential fueled by advanced creation, shot-making skill and tough finishing.

12. Jalen Williams (Santa Clara, PG/SG, Junior)

Signature strengths: Skill versatility, defensive tools

Archetype: Combo reserve

From a 50.9 true shooting percentage and 2.3-assist average as a sophomore to 60.1 percent and 4.2 assists in 2021-22, Williams made a massive jump with his catch-and-shoot jumper, finishing and passing. His athleticism and shiftiness aren't overly exciting, which raises some doubt over his separation ability and NBA scoring potential.

His 35.1 percent mark on pull-ups is a little disappointing, though he has one of the best floaters (25-of-50) in the draft. For a 6'6" combo with plus-defensive tools, he's developed the type of skill versatility and efficiency of an NBA role player, with Williams grading in the 86th percentile as a pick-and-roll ball-handler and 97th percentile out of spot-ups.

11. Jaden Hardy (G League Ignite, SG, 2002)

Signature strengths: Self-creation, shot-making

Archetype/projected role: Scoring specialist

A 37.6 field-goal percentage, 3.4 turnovers per game and lackadaisical defense have pushed Hardy down draft boards. Still, the 6'4" 2-guard averaged 19.5 points against G League competition, showcasing some impressive self-creation moves into jumpers and the type of shot-making that can work against tight defense.

Based on his high school tape, it's likely his 30.9 three-point percentage was fluky low. But that will have to be the case for Hardy to have success at the next level because for an on-ball guard, he lacks explosion for finishing and drawing fouls (2.7 attempts per game), and he's not a natural playmaker.

If his shot gets back to where it was, Hardy could offer the type of firepower to fill a scoring-specialist role for a team that needs more offense.