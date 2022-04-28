Ranking the Top 15 Wings in the 2022 NBA Draft

1 of 7

15. Keon Ellis (Alabama, SF, Senior)

Signature strengths: Shooting, defensive toughness

Archetype/projected role: Three-and-D

Ellis deserves second-round looks after totaling 67 threes and 64 steals. He graded in the 90th percentile as a spot-up player, and his role won't change jumping from Alabama to the NBA. On the other hand, he's a 22-year-old non-creator, so he won't have much margin for error. Still, for a 6'6" wing and tough defender, his three-point volume and 88.1 free-throw percentage should be enough for teams to picture a three-and-D role player.

14. Harrison Ingram (Stanford, SG/SF, Freshman)

Signature strengths: Physical tools, versatility

Archetype/projected role: Connector

Ingram's specific versatility may convince teams that he's worth staying patient with. Sporting a power forward's frame (6'8", 230 lbs), the freshman averaged 1.1 threes and 3.0 assists per game, demonstrating an appealing mix of shot-making and passing skills. He's still more of a second-round project, however, given the questions about his shooting legitimacy (31.3 percent 3PT, 66.3 percent FT) and athleticism limitations that led to a 43.2 two-point percentage.

13. Max Christie (Michigan State, SF, Freshman)

Signature strengths: Physical tools, shot-making

Archetype/projected role: Shot-maker

The numbers don't paint Christie as a one-and-done NBA player. The eye test was more compelling, as he sports clean shooting mechanics and fundamentals for a 6'7" wing. Despite his 31.7 three-point percentage, he clearly has touch based on his 82.4 free-throw percentage and 8-of-14 made floaters. Christie also made 25 shots off screens, and assuming he's a better shooter than the 35-game sample size suggests, he could have a useful/translatable off-ball scoring skill set.

12. Leonard Miller (Fort Erie International Academy, SF, 2003)

Signature strengths: Physical tools, scoring versatility

Archetype/projected role: Scorer

Miller made a real impression earlier in the month at the Nike Hoop Summit. Throughout the week from practices to the main game, he was consistently productive, using his athleticism and motor for easy baskets and perimeter skill to attack. At 6'9", Miller looked comfortable handling in the open floor, driving past closeouts and using touch around the key. He's likely to have trouble guarding smaller, quicker wings, and a low release on his shot comes with question marks. But for an 18-year-old with his size and potential scoring versatility, Miller is starting to look like an enticing gamble, assuming he's on the board in the late 20s or 30s.

11. Trevor Keels (Duke, SG/SF, Freshman)

Signature strengths: Physical tools, versatility

Archetype/projected role: Swiss Army knife

Keels quickly earned a spot on NBA lists this season, looking like a fit for his shooting potential, ball-screen play and defensive tools. Scouts backed off a bit as his shooting cooled, and there are still valid questions to ask about his 31.2 three-point mark and 67.0 free-throw percentage for a limited creator. However, he still made 54 threes as a freshman, and he graded as one of the nation's most efficient pick-and-roll ball-handlers (88th percentile) thanks to his physical driving and passing skills.