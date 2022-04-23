X

    Tyson Fury Beats Dillian Whyte Via 6th-Round TKO to Keep Heavyweight Title

    Nate Loop@Nate_LoopFeatured ColumnistApril 23, 2022

    LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 23: Tyson Fury reacts to victory after the WBC World Heavyweight Title Fight between Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium on April 23, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
    Julian Finney/Getty Images

    Tyson Fury turned an ugly fight into a testament to his boxing ability with one punch Saturday night, knocking out Dillian Whyte in the sixth round with a right uppercut to retain the WBC world heavyweight title in front of 94,000 fans at Wembley Stadium in London.

    The highly anticipated bout was a rough-and-tumble brawl for the most part, with fouls committed on both sides. Fury was in control throughout, however, boxing well from the outside when he was able to get separation from Whyte. He ended the one-sided affair in style, connecting with a haymaker that Whyte couldn't recover from.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    WHYTE GOT ROCKED BY FURY 😱😱 #FuryWhyte (via @trboxing) https://t.co/C2LVDfqp1p

    This is Fury's second successful defense of the WBC world heavyweight title he won from Deontay Wilder in February 2020. He also maintains his claim as the lineal heavyweight champion, having kept an undefeated record since beating longtime champion Wladimir Klitschko in 2015.

    After the fight, Fury suggested he's ready to retire, saying "this might be the final curtain for the 'Gypsy King'," per the pay-per-view broadcast.

            

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.