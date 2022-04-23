Tyson Fury Beats Dillian Whyte Via 6th-Round TKO to Keep Heavyweight Title

Julian Finney/Getty Images

Tyson Fury turned an ugly fight into a testament to his boxing ability with one punch Saturday night, knocking out Dillian Whyte in the sixth round with a right uppercut to retain the WBC world heavyweight title in front of 94,000 fans at Wembley Stadium in London.



The highly anticipated bout was a rough-and-tumble brawl for the most part, with fouls committed on both sides. Fury was in control throughout, however, boxing well from the outside when he was able to get separation from Whyte. He ended the one-sided affair in style, connecting with a haymaker that Whyte couldn't recover from.

This is Fury's second successful defense of the WBC world heavyweight title he won from Deontay Wilder in February 2020. He also maintains his claim as the lineal heavyweight champion, having kept an undefeated record since beating longtime champion Wladimir Klitschko in 2015.

After the fight, Fury suggested he's ready to retire, saying "this might be the final curtain for the 'Gypsy King'," per the pay-per-view broadcast.

