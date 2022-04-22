2022 NBA Mock Draft: Prospects Facing Major Fall Down Draft Boards

2 of 3

Alan Youngblood/Associated Press

Patrick Baldwin Jr. generated top-10 buzz this time last year, but his one-and-done campaign raised far more questions than it answered.

Injuries and COVID-19 limited the 19-year-old to just 11 appearances, and few of them were encouraging. While he popped for 20-plus points twice, he finished five different contests in single digits and scored six or fewer points in three of them.

Forward-thinking scouts will still be intrigued by his shot-making potential as a 6'9" forward, but there's no real way to gloss over his lack of production against low-level competition. He shot a woeful 34.4 percent from the field, while converting only 41.8 percent of his twos and 26.6 percent of his threes. He also averaged more turnovers (2.1) than assists (1.5).

There's a point at which Baldwin's upside will outweigh the draft class, but that could come much later than anyone could have expected.