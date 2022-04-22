2022 NBA Mock Draft: Prospects Facing Major Fall Down Draft Boards

2022 NBA Mock Draft: Prospects Facing Major Fall Down Draft BoardsApril 22, 2022
NBA draft stocks are fluid and stay that way until the actual talent grab.
Most of the attention hovers around the risers, since breakouts and the subsequent reaction to them are fun to talk about. If some players are moving up, though, that means others are falling down.
After laying out our latest, trade-free mock first round, we'll highlight two prospects who are trending in the wrong direction.
Mock 1st Round
1. Houston Rockets: Jabari Smith, F, Auburn
2. Orlando Magic: Paolo Banchero, F, Duke
3. Detroit Pistons: Chet Holmgren, F/C, Gonzaga
4. Oklahoma City Thunder: Jaden Ivey, G, Purdue
5. Indiana Pacers: Keegan Murray, F, Iowa
6. Portland Trail Blazers: AJ Griffin, F, Duke
7. Sacramento Kings: Bennedict Mathurin, SG, Arizona
8. New Orleans Pelicans (via Lakers): Shaedon Sharpe, SG, Kentucky
9. San Antonio Spurs: Dyson Daniels, G/F, G League Ignite
10. Washington Wizards: Jeremy Sochan, F/C, Baylor
11. New York Knicks: TyTy Washington Jr., G, Kentucky
12. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Clippers): Jalen Duran, C, Memphis
13. Charlotte Hornets: Mark Williams, C, Duke
14. Cleveland Cavaliers: Johnny Davis, SG, Wisconsin
15. Charlotte Hornets (via Pelicans): Ochai Agbaji, G/F, Kansas
16. Atlanta Hawks: Kennedy Chandler, PG, Tennessee
17. Houston Rockets (via Nets): Ousmane Dieng, G/F, New Zealand Breakers
18. Minnesota Timberwolves: E.J. Liddell, PF, Ohio State
19. Chicago Bulls: Nikola Jovic, F, Mega Basket
20. Denver Nuggets: Blake Wesley, SG, Notre Dame
21. San Antonio Spurs (via Raptors): Tari Eason, PF, LSU
22. Memphis Grizzlies (via Jazz): Jean Montero, PG, Overtime Elite
23. Milwaukee Bucks: MarJon Beauchamp, F, G League Ignite
24. San Antonio Spurs (via Celtics): Patrick Baldwin Jr., F, Milwaukee
25. Brooklyn Nets (via 76ers): Wendell Moore, G/F, Duke
26. Dallas Mavericks: Jaden Hardy, SG, G League Ignite
27. Miami Heat: Christian Braun, F, Kansas
28. Golden State Warriors: Bryce McGowens, SG, Nebraska
29. Memphis Grizzlies: Walker Kessler, C, Auburn
30. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Suns): Leonard Miller, PF, Fort Erie International
Patrick Baldwin Jr., F, Milwaukee
Patrick Baldwin Jr. generated top-10 buzz this time last year, but his one-and-done campaign raised far more questions than it answered.
Injuries and COVID-19 limited the 19-year-old to just 11 appearances, and few of them were encouraging. While he popped for 20-plus points twice, he finished five different contests in single digits and scored six or fewer points in three of them.
Forward-thinking scouts will still be intrigued by his shot-making potential as a 6'9" forward, but there's no real way to gloss over his lack of production against low-level competition. He shot a woeful 34.4 percent from the field, while converting only 41.8 percent of his twos and 26.6 percent of his threes. He also averaged more turnovers (2.1) than assists (1.5).
There's a point at which Baldwin's upside will outweigh the draft class, but that could come much later than anyone could have expected.
Jaden Hardy, SG, G League Ignite
Jaden Hardy was supposed to set the hoops world ablaze during his time with the G League Ignite.
However, the 19-year-old struggled to even spark a few clouds of smoke.
Now, it's worth remembering he was playing against professionals and not college athletes, but that only offers so much forgiveness. The good news is he put up 17.7 points in 32.2 minutes per night. The not-so-great news is he inefficiently shot his way to a grisly 35.1/26.9/88.2 slash line.
Hardy needs to make big strides with his shot selection and defense, but if he can fine-tune his skills, he'll eventually pack a powerful scoring punch.
A great year could have locked him into the upper half of the lottery, but the season he actually had might land him near the back end of the first round.