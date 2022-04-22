    2022 NBA Mock Draft: Prospects Facing Major Fall Down Draft Boards

      NBA draft stocks are fluid and stay that way until the actual talent grab.

      Most of the attention hovers around the risers, since breakouts and the subsequent reaction to them are fun to talk about. If some players are moving up, though, that means others are falling down.

      After laying out our latest, trade-free mock first round, we'll highlight two prospects who are trending in the wrong direction.

    Mock 1st Round

      1. Houston Rockets: Jabari Smith, F, Auburn

      2. Orlando Magic: Paolo Banchero, F, Duke

      3. Detroit Pistons: Chet Holmgren, F/C, Gonzaga

      4. Oklahoma City Thunder: Jaden Ivey, G, Purdue

      5. Indiana Pacers: Keegan Murray, F, Iowa

      6. Portland Trail Blazers: AJ Griffin, F, Duke

      7. Sacramento Kings: Bennedict Mathurin, SG, Arizona

      8. New Orleans Pelicans (via Lakers): Shaedon Sharpe, SG, Kentucky

      9. San Antonio Spurs: Dyson Daniels, G/F, G League Ignite

      10. Washington Wizards: Jeremy Sochan, F/C, Baylor

      11. New York Knicks: TyTy Washington Jr., G, Kentucky

      12. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Clippers): Jalen Duran, C, Memphis

      13. Charlotte Hornets: Mark Williams, C, Duke

      14. Cleveland Cavaliers: Johnny Davis, SG, Wisconsin

      15. Charlotte Hornets (via Pelicans): Ochai Agbaji, G/F, Kansas

      16. Atlanta Hawks: Kennedy Chandler, PG, Tennessee

      17. Houston Rockets (via Nets): Ousmane Dieng, G/F, New Zealand Breakers

      18. Minnesota Timberwolves: E.J. Liddell, PF, Ohio State

      19. Chicago Bulls: Nikola Jovic, F, Mega Basket

      20. Denver Nuggets: Blake Wesley, SG, Notre Dame

      21. San Antonio Spurs (via Raptors): Tari Eason, PF, LSU

      22. Memphis Grizzlies (via Jazz): Jean Montero, PG, Overtime Elite

      23. Milwaukee Bucks: MarJon Beauchamp, F, G League Ignite

      24. San Antonio Spurs (via Celtics): Patrick Baldwin Jr., F, Milwaukee

      25. Brooklyn Nets (via 76ers): Wendell Moore, G/F, Duke

      26. Dallas Mavericks: Jaden Hardy, SG, G League Ignite

      27. Miami Heat: Christian Braun, F, Kansas

      28. Golden State Warriors: Bryce McGowens, SG, Nebraska

      29. Memphis Grizzlies: Walker Kessler, C, Auburn

      30. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Suns): Leonard Miller, PF, Fort Erie International

    Patrick Baldwin Jr., F, Milwaukee

      Patrick Baldwin Jr. generated top-10 buzz this time last year, but his one-and-done campaign raised far more questions than it answered.

      Injuries and COVID-19 limited the 19-year-old to just 11 appearances, and few of them were encouraging. While he popped for 20-plus points twice, he finished five different contests in single digits and scored six or fewer points in three of them.

      Forward-thinking scouts will still be intrigued by his shot-making potential as a 6'9" forward, but there's no real way to gloss over his lack of production against low-level competition. He shot a woeful 34.4 percent from the field, while converting only 41.8 percent of his twos and 26.6 percent of his threes. He also averaged more turnovers (2.1) than assists (1.5).

      There's a point at which Baldwin's upside will outweigh the draft class, but that could come much later than anyone could have expected.

    Jaden Hardy, SG, G League Ignite

      Jaden Hardy was supposed to set the hoops world ablaze during his time with the G League Ignite.

      However, the 19-year-old struggled to even spark a few clouds of smoke.

      Now, it's worth remembering he was playing against professionals and not college athletes, but that only offers so much forgiveness. The good news is he put up 17.7 points in 32.2 minutes per night. The not-so-great news is he inefficiently shot his way to a grisly 35.1/26.9/88.2 slash line.

      Hardy needs to make big strides with his shot selection and defense, but if he can fine-tune his skills, he'll eventually pack a powerful scoring punch.

      A great year could have locked him into the upper half of the lottery, but the season he actually had might land him near the back end of the first round.

