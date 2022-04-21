Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on Bray Wyatt, FTR and More

2 of 4

Meltzer also reported on his Wrestling Observer Radio show that Sonya Deville has been selected as the first challenger to Bianca Belair's Raw Women's Championship because WWE does not want to go back to the Becky Lynch too soon after WrestleMania 38.

It also buys the company's creative team some time as Rhea Ripley transitions into the role of heel after her betrayal of Liv Morgan on Monday's Raw.

Given how over Deville has been in her role as a power-abusing WWE official, there are not many options better than The Pride Fighter to challenge Belair.

Deville has a connection with the crowd and is a trained in-ring performer, so why not go with her as a sure-fire option who fans will want to see beaten up by The EST of WWE?

Lynch vs. Belair is a big-money match and it would behoove the company to hold it off until Money in the Bank or SummerSlam. Meanwhile, we had our first taste of Belair vs. Ripley in NXT and, more recently, at Elimination Chamber. Their chemistry is strong and the dynamic of a heel Ripley vs. babyface Belair is an easy sell.

That match will likely serve as a taste of women's wrestling's future and should be held off until the time is right.

Given the moving pieces and WWE looking to the future with the two alternatives, Deville makes the most sense and should be primed for a fun match with the champ as soon as WrestleMania Backlash.