The Best 1st Overall NFL Draft Pick from Every Decade

Joe Mahoney/Associated Press

Although holding the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft is usually the product of a terrible season, that selection is a beacon of hope.

Sure, the previous year stunk. The right prospect, however, could be a franchise-changing piece. That's happened at various points through NFL history, considering dozens of first overall selections have become Pro Bowlers or All-Pro players.

Most notably, 15 of them developed into Hall of Famers—and at least a couple more players are on the path.

While the list is subjective, key factors are longevity, total production and impact on team accomplishments. The current decade, because of its minimal sample, is not included.