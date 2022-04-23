Ranking the 4 Best Opponents for Tyson Fury After Win vs. Dillian Whyte

0 of 4

Al Bello/Getty Images

The Gypsy King still reigns.

Unbeaten WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury successfully risked both his record and his title belt Saturday, emerging with a highlight-worthy sixth-round TKO win over mandatory challenger Dillian Whyte in a pay-per-view extravaganza at a jam-packed Wembley Stadium in London.

The victory boosted Fury to 32-0-1 as a pro and was the second defense of the title claim he'd earned with a seventh-round stoppage of Deontay Wilder in 2020. He made his first defense in a trilogy fight with Wilder—they'd fought to a draw in 2018—that ended in an 11th-round KO last October.

Saturday's win officially came at 2:59 of the sixth, shortly after Fury landed a quick right uppercut that dropped Whyte flat on his back. The challenger rose but was in no condition to continue and was waved off by referee Mark Lyson, leaving Fury to commend his foe's effort before serenading 94,000 fans.

"Dillian Whyte is a warrior and I believe Dillian will be a world champion," Fury said.

"I'm one of the greatest heavyweights of all time. And unfortunately for Dillian Whyte he had to face me tonight. Even Lennox Lewis could be proud of that uppercut."

The B/R combat sports team used the opportunity to create a list of fighters who we think would make the best opponents for Fury's next appearance, which could come before the end of 2022.

Read through to see what we came up with and leave a comment or two with views of your own.