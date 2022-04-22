Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte: Head-to-Toe Breakdown and Prediction

0 of 8

James Chance/Getty Images

It's a heavyweight championship fight week.

OK, so maybe that doesn't mean what it did a generation or two ago, when there weren't what feels like two dozen guys running around claiming to be the No. 1 big man in the sport.

Nevertheless, Tyson Fury is fighting. And if you're a boxing fan, that matters.

The WBC champion will risk his belt for the second time since he won it, this time against that organization's trumped-up "interim champion," Dillian Whyte. The nonsense title isn't important, but Whyte's street cred as a skilled operator with wins over ex-claimants Alexander Povetkin and Joseph Parker is.

And the fact that they'll fight in front of 90,000 or so people makes it an event, regardless of belts.

The B/R combat sports team took a head-to-toe look at each main event principal as a primer for the weekend extravaganza.

Take a look at what we came up with and drop a thought or two of your own in the comments.