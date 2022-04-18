Cowboys 2022 NFL Mock Draft: Roundup of B/R Staff, Kiper and Expert Picks

0 of 3

Butch Dill/Associated Press

The 2022 NFL draft is a little more than a week away, and the Dallas Cowboys are poised to address key needs and replace offseason departures.

Amari Cooper, La'el Collins, Cedrick Wilson Jr., Connor Williams and Randy Gregory are all 2021 contributors who are no longer in Dallas.

The Cowboys are armed with nine total selections, including the 24th pick in Round 1. Every pick will be important, but heading into the draft, fans are most curious about how Dallas handles the first round.

It's impossible to know who will be available at No. 24, whom Dallas is targeting or whether the Cowboys will trade out of that spot. However, we can get a feel for what Dallas might do by dissecting the expert predictions. That's precisely what we'll do here, beginning with the pick from the Bleacher Report Scouting Department.