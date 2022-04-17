The Best Opponents for Errol Spence Jr. After Win vs. Yordenis Ugas

0 of 4

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Sometimes, the truth hurts.

But when it comes to boxing, it wins, too.

Errol Spence Jr., nicknamed "The Truth" since his days as a decorated amateur and U.S. Olympian, returned from a 16-month professional layoff Saturday night with a 10th-round TKO victory over Yordenis Ugas in the main event of a Showtime pay-per-view card at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The fight ended when referee Laurence Cole stepped in on advice from the ringside physician, who'd determined Ugas could no longer see out of a right eye that was swollen shut.

Spence, now 28-0 with 22 KOs, hadn't fought since a decision win over Danny Garcia in December 2020. That was followed by an announcement that he sustained a left eye injury during training for a fight against Manny Pacquiao in August.

Ugas stepped in to take that bout as a late substitute, and his victory drove the Filipino into retirement and set up a unification bout with Spence following his rehab.

Spence arrived as the IBF and WBC champion and added the WBA belt that Ugas had possessed.

"I didn't have any doubts. I believe in myself 100 percent," Spence said. "I wanted someone who could bring the best out of me. I kept working. I kept throwing punches. I was super excited to get back in the ring."

The B/R combat sports team used the opportunity to create a list of fighters who we think would make the best opponents for Spence's next appearance, which could come before the end of 2022.

