Fixing AEW's Women's Division, Belair vs. Deville, LA Knight, More Quick Takes

Credit: WWE.com

There's a lot to like about All Elite Wrestling, especially as the roster continues to expand and more star power is brought in. Unfortunately, the promotion's women's division is easily its Achilles heel.

While AEW has come a long way in terms of how the women area being booked, there's still a disconnect with how they're portrayed on Dynamite and Rampage compared to the men. The talent is there, and the depth has improved, with there being more storylines. But the real work for AEW as far as prioritizing women's wrestling has only just begun.

To be fair, WWE is also far from perfect in that department, but at least fans have an intriguing Raw Women's Championship feud to look forward to between Bianca Belair and Sonya Deville. It kicked off on Monday's Raw when Deville attacked Belair, and now the stage is set for what should be a great title clash at WrestleMania Backlash on May 8.

Both Raw and SmackDown have been graced with new blood since 'Mania, and NXT alumnus LA Knight looks to be among them. However, he would be much more useful in the role of a wrestler as opposed to a manager despite him working as the latter in a dark match prior to Friday's SmackDown.

This installment of Quick Takes will discuss the miscasting of Knight, how WWE can do better with Veer Mahaan than making him the latest foreign monster heel, how AEW can avoid underwhelming debuts like Satnam Singh's in the future and more.