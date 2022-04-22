2022 NFL Draft: Latest Buzz Surrounding Every NFL Team

0 of 32

As the 2022 NFL draft approaches, reporters, beat writers and analysts have shared their thoughts and what they've heard through the grapevine. However, remember that teams often use smokescreens or false leaks to mask in-house plans.

In many cases, you'll see two stories that conflict. Perhaps one report links a team to a specific prospect and another rumor suggests the same club has little or no interest in that player.

Before reality begins to unfold next Thursday, we can all play detective to figure out what's legitimate and how to apply that information to a team's roster makeup.

For the first time in five years, we may not see a quarterback go No. 1 in the class, which brings the unpredictable nature of the draft to the forefront once the Jacksonville Jaguars start the selection process.

Still, many wonder where the top quarterbacks—Malik Willis, Kenny Pickett, Desmond Ridder, Matt Corral and Sam Howell—will land.

Well, we scoured national reports, mailbags and sorted through the speculation to provide the latest and most pertinent draft buzz surrounding all 32 teams.